google-maps-introduces-new-features-and-updates-to-enhance-user-experience-in-india

Google has announced a series of new features and updates for its mapping service in India, aiming to improve the user experience in the country. These updates include the introduction of Lens in Maps, Live View walking navigation, Address Descriptors, and fuel-efficient routing, among others.

Google Introduces Lens in Maps and Live View Walking Navigation

One of the key updates is the introduction of Lens in Maps, which will be launched in 15 cities across India by January. This feature utilizes artificial intelligence and augmented reality to provide users with information such as opening hours, ratings, reviews, and photos when they point their smartphone camera at a restaurant or cafe.

In addition, Google has launched Live View walking navigation in India, offering arrows, directions, and distance markers overlayed on the Maps screen to assist users in navigating to their destination. This feature will initially be available on Android and will be rolled out to over 3,000 cities and towns in the country.

Address Descriptors and Fuel-Efficient Routing

Google has also introduced Address Descriptors, which utilize machine learning signals to offer up to five relevant landmarks and area names around pinned addresses. This India-first capability will be available across over 75 Indian cities.

Furthermore, the company has brought fuel-efficient routing to India, aimed at helping users reduce fuel consumption and limit carbon emissions. This feature will be available to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers in the country, leveraging AI to understand real-time traffic data, road elevation, and vehicle engine types to identify routes that minimize fuel usage and emissions.

Partnerships and Expansion

In addition to these updates, Google has partnered with India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and mobility app Namma Yatri to provide metro schedules and bookings to users directly through Google Maps. The company has also expanded its Where Is My Train app to cover Mumbai and Kolkata local trains, with plans to include more cities over time.

Impact and Reach of Google Maps in India

Google has mapped millions of kilometers of roads and 300 million buildings across India. The platform sees over 50 million daily searches, provides 2.5 billion kilometers of directions every day, and has over 60 million unique users contributing to Maps in the country. Additionally, Google has facilitated 30 million businesses and places on Maps, enabling 900 million direct merchant-to-consumer connections.

Conclusion

With these new features and updates, Google aims to enhance the mapping experience for users in India, offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of the country. The introduction of Lens in Maps, Live View walking navigation, Address Descriptors, and fuel-efficient routing demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions for users across India.