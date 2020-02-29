How to Download IGG Games: A Beginner’s Guide

Technology plays an important role in our lives, whether for work or fun. Everyone now owns a smartphone, while most have a computer or a laptop. These devices come in handy for several things, but most notably for video gaming. And to play, you need to buy the game you like. But if you want to download one for free, check out IGG Games.

If you haven’t heard of this site, IGG Games provides unofficial releases of video games. This site hosts numerous types of games on its portal. It has a wide range of games, so it probably has every game you can think of. Anything from Sandbox games to FPS games, it’s all here. The site uploads a copy of any newly released game. You should note that all the games on this site are advert injected.

Ready to download IGG Games now? There are several ways you can do so, choose the one that suits your platform.

How To Download IGG Games

To install a game on your computer, you will need to download the Daemon tool and WinRAR. If you don’t have one yet, follow these steps to install it.

Installing Daemon Tool

Daemon Tool is a necessary software for installing your game. The software’s default language is Russian, but don’t worry. We’ll show you how to change the language below.

Download the Daemon tool on their website. Once you’ve finished downloading, open the file.

Once you open the file, you will see two buttons on the bottom. Click the one on the left.

The next window will prompt you for a language. Simply choose the ones shown below to change the default language to English.

Choose the path where you want to install the Daemon tool and click the button on the picture below

There you have it, you have now installed the Daemon tool.

Installing WinRAR

If you still don’t have WinRAR installed on your PC or laptop, you will need to install it to be able to download IGG games. Simply follow these steps to install:

Check if your Windows is 32-bit or 64-bit. Once you know which one you have, download the 32-bit or 64-bit WinRAR. Download a key as well because you will need this later to crack the software.

Once downloaded, open the file. It will prompt you with the “License Agreement” screen, just click install to continue.

Make sure you tick all the boxes like the image shown here. Click “Ok”.

On the next screen of the WinRAR setup, click “Done”.

Once you’ve installed WinRAR, open its folder from the program files or wherever you’ve chosen to install it.

Extract the key you’ve downloaded before and open the file as well. Copy the “rarreg.key” to the opened WinRAR folder. It will ask you if you want to replace the existing file, just click yes.

You have now installed WinRAR and can proceed to download your game.

How to Install IGG Games

After installing Daemon Tool and/or WinRAR, you can now start installing. It’s really quick and easy. Check out the steps below:

Go to igg-games.com and look for the game you want to download.

Once you’ve found the game, scroll down to the bottom part of its page and you will see a section called “Download Links”. Most links are working unless otherwise stated so. Choose whichever and click the link.

After clicking the link from the “Download Links”, it will redirect you to another page. Just follow the instructions that will appear on the new page. Usually, it will just ask you to wait for a couple of seconds before the download button appear. Once the download button appeared. Click it. Wait for the file to download.

Now that you have downloaded your game, all you need to do is to extract the file. Be sure to turn off your firewall or antivirus before extracting and installing it. This is so that they won’t block or delete the cracked files during installation. To extract your files, simply right-click the file and choose “Extract Here”. It will automatically extract the file.

After extracting the cracked files, 3 different cases might happen. To continue, choose which case your cracked file has from the scenarios below.

Case 1: .iso File

If after extracting the file, you get the .iso, .mds, .cue or another file type aside from .exe. Follow these steps:

Right-click the .iso, .mds or .cue file. Click Daemon Tool > > Mount To > ( Filename ). This will mount the .iso file on your computer or laptop.

Go to your computer and find the drive that’s mounting your .iso file. Click the drive.

Once you’re in the folder, click the .exe file. It will open up a dialogue box.

If you want to modify the path of the installation, you can do so under the “Installation Directory.” This step is optional.

Click “Install”. Once the installation is successful, you will see “Successfully Installed” appear below. Click the “Finish” button.

On the same folder where you found the .exe file, you will see a folder that says “Codex”. In some cases, this folder might appear as “Reloaded”, “Skidrow”, “Plaza”, “HI2U”. Whichever it is, open that folder.

When you’re in the folder, all you have to is to copy all of its contents. All of it.

Open the folder of the game you just installed from your program files. Paste all copied items into this folder. These items that you will paste will be the crack of your game.

After pasting, you will get a message that there is already a file with the same name in the location. Choose “Click and Replace”. Make sure to check the option on the bottom part. You have now installed an IGG game. Enjoy!

Case 2: Setup File

Follow this step if your extracted cracked file is a setup file. The name of the setup file differs.

Double-click the setup file and follow the step-by-step instructions during installation. And that’s it! You’re good to go.

Case 3: No File

So you have opened the extracted file and you can’t see an .iso or .exe file? Don’t worry! This means that you need not do anything and just play the game right away. This means that they’ve already included crack before uploading the game to the site.

How to Download via Torrent

Do you think that the above method is tedious? No need to worry because you can download IGG games via Torrent. There is a vast majority of people who have used torrent sites before, so it’s pretty safe overall. (This, of course, still depends on the sites you use.)

To do this method, make sure that you have a torrent software installed on your computer. If none, please install one. But if you haven’t, here are the steps you need to do:

Go to the IGG games torrent site.

Look for the game you want to download. Say you want to download Fortnite . Find the title and click it. They will take you to the game description page. On the bottom part, you will find the “Download Links” section. Click on any link.

After clicking the download link, a new tab will open. Just follow the instructions and wait for the “Download” button to appear. Upon clicking the button, this will begin the download.

Once downloaded, click the file. It will automatically open your torrent client and begin your download. Wait for it to finish and voila, you have downloaded an IGG game. All you need to do now is relax with your PC controllers and play the game.

Is IGG safe to use?

Before downloading games or movies on any site, it’s best to research its safety. In this case, many review sites have verified that several users have tried IGG Games. Some of them have been using the site for a very long time now and haven’t seemed to encounter any problems.

You might encounter slight difficulties with the site. But it comes first from 1500 popular sites to download games globally. Ignoring the blatant adware, everything else is pretty safe to use. But if you’re worried about inviting any malware into your device, you might want to check out a gaming VPN. We recommend using Nord VPN for optimal security.

Is IGG Games Legal?

The answer to this question is dependent on your location. Downloading games from IGG is just simply like torrenting. Some countries have banned downloading from torrent sites. The laws created by their government restrict its citizens from using these torrents. Some gamers opt to find their games somewhere else. If you live in another country