Introduction

The Ring Video Doorbell is a revolutionary device that has become increasingly popular among homeowners. With its advanced features and easy installation process, the Ring Video Doorbell offers convenience, security, and peace of mind. If you’re considering purchasing a Ring Video Doorbell, it’s important to know what comes in the box to ensure a smooth setup and installation experience.

When you unbox your brand new Ring Video Doorbell, you’ll find a range of essential items that accompany the device. These components are carefully designed to simplify the installation process and provide you with everything you need to start using your doorbell immediately.

In this article, we’ll discuss what comes in the Ring Video Doorbell box, ensuring you’re well-informed about the accessories and documentation that will be at your disposal. From the mounting bracket to the USB charging cable, each item plays a crucial role in the overall functionality and installation of the Ring Video Doorbell.

Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual or a DIY enthusiast, knowing the contents of the Ring Video Doorbell box allows you to prepare ahead of time and ensure a successful installation. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the details and explore exactly what you can expect to find when you open the Ring Video Doorbell box.

Doorbell

The centerpiece of the Ring Video Doorbell box is, of course, the doorbell itself. The doorbell is a sleek and modern-looking device that incorporates advanced technology to provide you with a seamless and secure experience. It is the main component that allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone who approaches your front door, even when you’re not at home.

The Ring Video Doorbell features a high-definition camera that captures clear video footage of your doorstep. It includes night vision capabilities, allowing you to monitor your front entrance even in low-light conditions. The camera also has a wide-angle lens that provides a 180-degree field of view, ensuring you have a comprehensive view of your surroundings.

Integrated into the doorbell is a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling two-way audio communication. This means you can have real-time conversations with visitors through the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet. Whether it’s a delivery person dropping off a package or a neighbor checking in on your home, you can easily communicate with them from anywhere.

Additionally, the Ring Video Doorbell has motion detection technology that can alert you to any movement or activity near your front door. You can customize the sensitivity of the motion sensor to suit your preferences and reduce false alarms. When motion is detected, you will receive instant notifications on your phone, allowing you to monitor and respond quickly to any potential threats or visitors.

Not only does the doorbell offer impressive features, but it is also designed to withstand the elements. It is weather-resistant, capable of withstanding rain, snow, heat, and cold temperatures. This ensures reliable performance and durability throughout the year, no matter the weather conditions in your area.

With its sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Ring Video Doorbell is sure to elevate your home security and make your life more convenient. Now that we’ve covered the impressive capabilities of the doorbell, let’s move on to the other essential components that come in the Ring Video Doorbell box.

Mounting Bracket

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a mounting bracket, which is an essential component for installing your doorbell. The mounting bracket serves as the foundation for securely attaching the doorbell to your front door area. It ensures stability and proper positioning, allowing for optimal functionality and visibility.

The mounting bracket is typically made of durable materials, such as metal or high-quality plastic, ensuring that it can withstand the weight of the doorbell and any external factors like wind or accidental bumps. It is designed to be easy to install and provides a secure platform for the doorbell to be mounted on.

To install the mounting bracket, you will need to affix it to the desired location on your front door or wall. This is usually done using screws that come with the mounting bracket. Ensure that the bracket is level and aligned properly during installation to ensure the best camera angle and overall performance.

Once the mounting bracket is securely attached, you can then attach the Ring Video Doorbell itself to the bracket. The doorbell is usually inserted and attached to the bracket using a sliding mechanism or a locking screw, depending on the specific model. This allows for easy installation and removal when needed.

The mounting bracket is an essential part of the installation process, as it ensures that the doorbell is positioned correctly and stably. Proper installation of the mounting bracket ensures that the camera captures the desired viewing angle and maximizes the effectiveness of the motion detection feature.

Overall, the mounting bracket plays a critical role in the installation of the Ring Video Doorbell. It provides stability, security, and proper positioning for the doorbell, ensuring optimal performance and functionality. With the mounting bracket, you can confidently install your doorbell and enjoy the added convenience and security it brings to your home.

Screwdriver

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a screwdriver, which is a handy tool that will assist you during the installation process. The screwdriver is specifically designed to fit the screws used to secure the doorbell and the mounting bracket in place.

The screwdriver provided in the box is typically a Phillips head screwdriver, as most of the screws used in the installation of the Ring Video Doorbell have a Phillips head. The Phillips head screwdriver has a cross-shaped tip that matches the cross-shaped recess in the screw heads, allowing for easy turning and tightening of the screws.

Having the appropriate screwdriver included in the box eliminates the need for you to have to find or purchase one separately. This ensures that you have the right tool at hand, making the installation process smoother and more efficient.

Using the provided screwdriver, you can securely fasten the screws that attach the mounting bracket to your front door or wall. It also helps in tightening the screws that hold the doorbell in place on the mounting bracket.

At times, you may need to adjust the positioning of the mounting bracket or remove the doorbell for maintenance or charging. The screwdriver will come in handy for any adjustments or removals required during these situations.

The screwdriver included in the Ring Video Doorbell box ensures that you have all the necessary tools within reach to successfully install and maintain your doorbell. It contributes to a hassle-free installation experience and allows you to secure the doorbell firmly in place, ensuring optimal performance and stability.

With the screwdriver at your disposal, you can confidently handle the installation process and make any necessary adjustments with ease. It’s just one of the many thoughtful inclusions to ensure that your Ring Video Doorbell setup is as smooth and convenient as possible.

Drill Bit

When unboxing your Ring Video Doorbell, you will find a drill bit included in the package. The drill bit is an essential tool that assists in the installation process, particularly if you need to drill holes for the mounting bracket or any other necessary adjustments.

The drill bit provided is typically of the appropriate size to accommodate the screws used to secure the mounting bracket. It is important to note that the size may vary depending on the specific model of the Ring Video Doorbell you purchased. The drill bit is designed to create clean and precise holes in the material of your front door or wall, allowing for a secure attachment of the mounting bracket.

Before using the drill bit, it’s vital to determine the appropriate location for the mounting bracket. Once you have marked the spots where the holes need to be drilled, you can use the drill bit to create the holes. Make sure to follow the instructions provided in the installation manual to ensure proper positioning and alignment.

Using a drill bit that matches the size of the screws is important to ensure a snug fit, which in turn provides stability for the mounting bracket. The proper size of the drill bit ensures that the screws go into the material securely, preventing any loosening or damage to your front door or wall over time.

It’s important to take safety precautions when using the drill bit. Always wear protective goggles and gloves to prevent injury, and follow proper drilling techniques to ensure accurate and safe drilling.

Having a drill bit included in the Ring Video Doorbell box saves you the hassle of having to find or purchase one separately. It ensures that you have the necessary tool to complete the installation process efficiently. With the drill bit, you can confidently create the required holes for the mounting bracket, ensuring a stable and secure attachment of your Ring Video Doorbell.

Level

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a level, which is a helpful tool that assists in ensuring that the mounting bracket is installed straight and level. The level helps you achieve proper alignment and positioning, which is crucial for the optimal performance and appearance of your Ring Video Doorbell.

A level is a tool with a liquid-filled tube containing a bubble, which allows you to determine whether a surface is level or not. It ensures that the mounting bracket is not tilted or crooked during installation, which can affect the camera angle and overall functionality of your doorbell.

To use the level, you place it on the mounting bracket and adjust the position until the bubble is centered. This indicates that the bracket is level, providing a straight and accurate platform for attaching the Ring Video Doorbell. It helps prevent the doorbell from being tilted or skewed, ensuring that you have a clear and level view of your front door area.

Using the level during installation helps enhance the aesthetic appeal of your Ring Video Doorbell setup. It ensures that the doorbell is visually aligned with your front door, resulting in a clean and professional look that complements your home’s exterior.

Having the level included in the Ring Video Doorbell box eliminates the need to search for or purchase one separately. It saves you time and ensures that you have the necessary tool to achieve proper alignment during the installation process.

By using the level, you can have confidence that your Ring Video Doorbell is installed level and straight, providing an optimal viewing angle and enhancing the overall performance and functionality of the doorbell system.

Remember to use the level during the installation process to ensure the best results. Take your time to level the mounting bracket properly before securing it in place. This attention to detail will ensure a seamless and visually appealing installation of your Ring Video Doorbell.

Screwdriver Bit

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a screwdriver bit, which is a versatile tool that assists you in securely fastening the screws during the installation process. The screwdriver bit is designed to be used with a power drill or screwdriver, allowing for efficient and quick installation of the mounting bracket and the doorbell itself.

The screwdriver bit typically has a magnetic feature that securely holds the screw in place, making the installation process easier and preventing the risk of dropping or losing the screws. This magnetic feature ensures that the screws are held firmly in position and helps facilitate a smooth installation experience.

Using the screwdriver bit with a power drill or screwdriver allows for faster and more convenient screwing of the required screws. It saves you time and effort compared to manually turning each screw with a traditional screwdriver.

To use the screwdriver bit, simply insert it into the power drill or screwdriver, ensuring a secure fit. Align the bit with the screw head and apply gentle pressure while turning the drill or screwdriver in a clockwise direction. The magnetic feature of the bit will hold the screw in place, preventing any slippage and facilitating easy screwing.

Having the screwdriver bit included in the Ring Video Doorbell box ensures that you have the appropriate tool for the installation process, eliminating the need to search for or purchase one separately. It enables you to securely fasten the screws during the installation, ensuring a proper and reliable attachment.

Using the screwdriver bit allows for consistent and even tightening of the screws, ensuring the stability of the mounting bracket and the doorbell. It helps prevent any loosening or movement of the components over time, ensuring a long-lasting and secure installation.

The screwdriver bit is a valuable tool that enhances the installation experience of your Ring Video Doorbell. Its convenience and efficiency make the process smoother, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of your doorbell quicker. With the screwdriver bit, you can confidently and effortlessly secure your Ring Video Doorbell in place.

Corner Kit

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a corner kit, which is an accessory that allows for flexible positioning of your doorbell. The corner kit is designed to be used when your front door has limited space or if you prefer to mount the doorbell at an angle for better visibility.

The corner kit consists of an angle mount and additional screws or adhesive pads. The angle mount is specifically designed to enable you to mount the doorbell on a corner or an angled surface rather than directly on a flat wall. It allows you to position the doorbell to capture the desired view and adjust the camera angle accordingly.

Using the corner kit is straightforward. First, attach the angle mount to the back of the Ring Video Doorbell using the provided screws or adhesive pads. The angle mount extends the doorbell outward from the wall, allowing for a wider field of view and better coverage of the area.

Next, mount the doorbell with the attached angle mount on the desired corner or angled surface using the provided screws or adhesive pads. Make sure to securely fasten the doorbell in place while ensuring it remains level and aligned with the desired camera angle.

The corner kit offers enhanced flexibility in positioning the Ring Video Doorbell, especially in cases where a standard mounting position may not be suitable. It allows you to adapt to the unique layout or architecture of your front entrance, ensuring that you have the best vantage point to monitor and interact with visitors.

By using the corner kit, you can overcome potential obstacles or constraints that may have limited your installation options. It expands the possibilities for mounting the doorbell and ensures that you can achieve the most suitable camera angle to meet your specific needs.

The corner kit provides a practical solution for those who require alternative mounting options for their Ring Video Doorbell. It allows for greater customization and ensures that you can position your doorbell in the most optimal location to maximize its functionality and performance.

Whether you have limited wall space or prefer an angled installation, the corner kit offers the flexibility and versatility you need, ensuring that your Ring Video Doorbell fits seamlessly into your home’s architecture and provides the desired security coverage.

USB Charging Cable

The Ring Video Doorbell box includes a USB charging cable, which is a crucial accessory for keeping your doorbell powered and functioning at all times. The USB charging cable allows you to conveniently charge the doorbell’s internal battery when it runs low or is depleted.

The USB charging cable is designed to connect the Ring Video Doorbell to a power source, such as a wall outlet or a USB port on a computer or power bank. It features a USB connector on one end that plugs into the doorbell and a standard USB Type-A or Type-C connector on the other end for connecting to the power source.

To charge your Ring Video Doorbell, simply plug the USB connector into the corresponding port on the device. Then, connect the other end of the cable to a power source. The doorbell will automatically start charging, and you can monitor the battery level through the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet.

Having the USB charging cable included in the box ensures that you can easily recharge your Ring Video Doorbell whenever needed. It eliminates the hassle of having to purchase a separate charging cable and allows for a seamless charging experience.

It is important to note that the length of the USB charging cable may vary depending on the specific model of the Ring Video Doorbell. Some cables may be shorter, while others may be longer, providing you with flexibility depending on the available power source and the desired positioning of your doorbell.

The USB charging cable offers convenience and flexibility, allowing you to power your Ring Video Doorbell without the need for constant battery replacement. It ensures that your doorbell remains operational and can continue to provide the desired security and convenience features without interruption.

Whether you choose to connect the USB charging cable to a wall outlet or utilize a power bank for a more portable solution, the included cable allows you to adapt to your specific charging needs. It ensures that your Ring Video Doorbell always has the necessary power to function and keeps your home protected.

Make sure to regularly check the battery level of your Ring Video Doorbell and recharge it as needed to ensure uninterrupted operation. The USB charging cable enables a straightforward and hassle-free charging experience, keeping your doorbell ready to capture and communicate with visitors at all times.

Installation Manual

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is an installation manual, which is a comprehensive guide that provides step-by-step instructions for installing and setting up your doorbell. The installation manual is a valuable resource that ensures you have all the information you need to achieve a successful and hassle-free installation process.

The installation manual typically includes detailed explanations, illustrations, and diagrams to assist you in every stage of the installation. It covers topics such as mounting the doorbell, connecting it to your wireless network, configuring settings, and troubleshooting common issues.

Following the installation manual is crucial to ensure that you install your Ring Video Doorbell correctly and maximize its functionality. It provides clear instructions on how to position the mounting bracket, attach the doorbell, and connect it to the appropriate power source.

The installation manual also guides you through the process of connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to your home’s Wi-Fi network. This step is essential for enabling remote access and control of the doorbell through the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet.

Furthermore, the manual includes information on customizing settings, such as motion detection sensitivity, notification preferences, and integrating with other Ring devices. It provides tips and best practices to help you optimize the performance and functionality of your Ring Video Doorbell.

The installation manual can also be a valuable resource when it comes to troubleshooting any issues that may arise during or after the installation process. It offers troubleshooting guidelines, common problem scenarios, and potential solutions to help you resolve any technical difficulties you may encounter.

Make sure to read the installation manual thoroughly before starting the installation process. Familiarize yourself with the instructions and refer to it whenever necessary to ensure that you follow the correct steps and avoid any potential mistakes.

The installation manual provided in the Ring Video Doorbell box is designed to simplify the installation process and empower you to set up your doorbell successfully. It is an essential tool that ensures you have all the information needed to install, configure, and troubleshoot your Ring Video Doorbell with confidence.

Quick Start Guide

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a Quick Start Guide, which is a condensed version of the installation manual that provides a simplified overview of the setup process. The Quick Start Guide is designed to provide you with the essential information needed to get your doorbell up and running quickly.

The Quick Start Guide typically includes step-by-step instructions, accompanied by concise text and easy-to-follow diagrams or illustrations. It focuses on the key steps required to install and configure your doorbell, allowing you to start using it as soon as possible.

The guide provides instructions on how to unbox your Ring Video Doorbell, locate the necessary components, and prepare for the installation. It guides you through the process of installing the mounting bracket, attaching the doorbell, and setting up the wireless connection.

Additionally, the Quick Start Guide provides basic information on using the Ring app and accessing the doorbell’s features. It offers guidance on how to view live video, receive notifications, and interact with visitors through the app.

The concise nature of the Quick Start Guide makes it a convenient resource for those who prefer to have a quick reference during the installation process. It provides a simplified version of the detailed information found in the installation manual, allowing for a swift and straightforward setup.

However, it is important to note that while the Quick Start Guide offers an overview of the installation process, it may lack the in-depth explanations and troubleshooting guidance found in the complete installation manual. It is recommended to reference the full manual if you encounter any issues or need more comprehensive instructions.

The Quick Start Guide is an excellent initial reference for those who prefer a concise and streamlined setup process. It ensures that you have the necessary instructions and guidance at your fingertips, allowing you to quickly and efficiently install your Ring Video Doorbell and begin enjoying its features and benefits.

Security Sticker

Included in the Ring Video Doorbell box is a security sticker, which is a small yet significant component that helps deter potential intruders and serves as a visual indication that your home is protected by a surveillance system. The security sticker is a simple but effective way to enhance home security and provide a sense of comfort and deterrence.

The security sticker typically features the Ring logo or a similar indication of the presence of a video doorbell system. It is designed to be displayed prominently on a window or near the entrance of your home to convey the message that your property is actively monitored.

The presence of a security sticker can deter would-be burglars or intruders by indicating that your home is equipped with a surveillance system. It can make them think twice before targeting your property, as the risk of being caught on camera increases their chances of being identified and apprehended.

Displaying the security sticker can also provide a sense of reassurance to occupants and visitors. It gives them confidence that measures have been taken to secure the premises, which can contribute to a greater feeling of safety and peace of mind.

While the security sticker alone cannot provide physical protection, it serves as a preventative measure by acting as a visual deterrent. When combined with the actual functionality of the Ring Video Doorbell, the sticker reinforces the presence of a robust security system, dissuading potential intruders from attempting unauthorized entry.

It is important to strategically place the security sticker at a visible location, such as a window or entrance, where it can be easily seen by passersby. This ensures that the message of surveillance is conveyed effectively and maximizes the potential deterrence.

The security sticker is a valuable addition to the Ring Video Doorbell package, as it enhances the overall security of your home. By displaying the sticker, you can send a clear message that your property is protected, potentially deterring any criminal activity and reinforcing the effectiveness of the surveillance system.

Remember to apply the security sticker to a clean and dry surface for optimal adhesion. It is recommended to follow the instructions provided to ensure the sticker remains intact and visible for an extended period.

While the security sticker may seem like a small detail, it plays a significant role in fortifying your home’s security. It serves as a psychological deterrent, providing both a sense of security to occupants and a warning to potential intruders that your property is under surveillance.