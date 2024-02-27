Newsnews
News

Threads Surpasses X With Triple The Daily Downloads On IOS

Written by: Liuka Sheriff | Published: 28 February 2024
threads-surpasses-x-with-triple-the-daily-downloads-on-ios
News

Threads, Meta’s take on Twitter, has been gaining significant traction in the market, surpassing X (formerly Twitter) in daily downloads on iOS. According to data from Appfigures, Threads is now seeing triple the daily downloads of X on iOS and more than double the number on Google Play.

Key Takeaway

Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, has surpassed X in daily downloads on iOS, signaling a potential shift in the market’s dynamics.

Threads’ Rise to the Top

Following its public launch in summer 2023, Threads experienced a surge in new installs. However, its downloads fluctuated as Meta implemented various strategies to promote the app. Despite initial fluctuations, Threads’ downloads have now consistently surpassed those of X, indicating a significant shift in the microblogging platform landscape.

Widening the Gap

By late December, Threads was recording over half a million daily installs on both Google Play and iOS. The app’s daily downloads have continued to outpace X, with the gap widening even further. For instance, on February 25, 2024, Threads saw 486,803 installs on Google Play and 342,228 on iOS, compared to X’s 225,408 Google Play downloads and 112,625 on iOS.

Implications for the Market

Threads’ consistent rise in daily install rates could potentially translate into a shift in monthly active users, positioning Threads as the primary microblogging platform. This shift would grant Meta greater control over the information-sharing and news ecosystem, impacting various user segments, including journalists, researchers, and news enthusiasts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Instagram Threads Surges In Downloads, Enters Top 10; X Falls To No. 36
News

Instagram Threads Surges In Downloads, Enters Top 10; X Falls To No. 36

by Shannon Magdaleno | 30 January 2024
Instagram Threads Fails To Capitalize On OpenAI Scandal As X Dominates The Conversation
News

Instagram Threads Fails To Capitalize On OpenAI Scandal As X Dominates The Conversation

by Joya Hardaway | 21 November 2023
What Phones Are 4G
TECHNOLOGY

What Phones Are 4G

by Nelle Collins | 29 August 2023
15 Best Mini PC 16GB RAM For 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Mini PC 16GB RAM For 2024

by Rubie Mayhew | 11 December 2023
New Branding Impact: X Sees Decline In Weekly Active Users And Rankings, But Twitter Lite Installs Grow
News

New Branding Impact: X Sees Decline In Weekly Active Users And Rankings, But Twitter Lite Installs Grow

by Idell Rood | 30 August 2023
Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports
News

Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports

by Linnet Chan | 2 February 2024
9 Best Android Smart Phone for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Android Smart Phone for 2024

by Goldi Remington | 12 September 2023
11 Best 3G Phone Unlocked for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best 3G Phone Unlocked for 2024

by Dominica Malinowski | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

MWC 2024: Latest Announcements And Innovations Unveiled
News

MWC 2024: Latest Announcements And Innovations Unveiled

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
Codified Raises $4 Million Seed Round To Tackle Data Compliance Problem
News

Codified Raises $4 Million Seed Round To Tackle Data Compliance Problem

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
Lizcore’s Innovative Sport Tracking System For Indoor Climbers
News

Lizcore’s Innovative Sport Tracking System For Indoor Climbers

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
Threads Surpasses X With Triple The Daily Downloads On IOS
News

Threads Surpasses X With Triple The Daily Downloads On IOS

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
How To Connect To Minecraft Server
GAMING

How To Connect To Minecraft Server

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
How To Add Minecraft Servers
GAMING

How To Add Minecraft Servers

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
Seamless Contacts Sync: Xiaomi Note 4 Guide
Mobile Devices

Seamless Contacts Sync: Xiaomi Note 4 Guide

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024
Concealing Apps On Xiaomi: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
Mobile Devices

Concealing Apps On Xiaomi: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 February 2024