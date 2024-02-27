threads-surpasses-x-with-triple-the-daily-downloads-on-ios

Threads, Meta’s take on Twitter, has been gaining significant traction in the market, surpassing X (formerly Twitter) in daily downloads on iOS. According to data from Appfigures, Threads is now seeing triple the daily downloads of X on iOS and more than double the number on Google Play.

Key Takeaway Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, has surpassed X in daily downloads on iOS, signaling a potential shift in the market’s dynamics.

Threads’ Rise to the Top

Following its public launch in summer 2023, Threads experienced a surge in new installs. However, its downloads fluctuated as Meta implemented various strategies to promote the app. Despite initial fluctuations, Threads’ downloads have now consistently surpassed those of X, indicating a significant shift in the microblogging platform landscape.

Widening the Gap

By late December, Threads was recording over half a million daily installs on both Google Play and iOS. The app’s daily downloads have continued to outpace X, with the gap widening even further. For instance, on February 25, 2024, Threads saw 486,803 installs on Google Play and 342,228 on iOS, compared to X’s 225,408 Google Play downloads and 112,625 on iOS.

Implications for the Market

Threads’ consistent rise in daily install rates could potentially translate into a shift in monthly active users, positioning Threads as the primary microblogging platform. This shift would grant Meta greater control over the information-sharing and news ecosystem, impacting various user segments, including journalists, researchers, and news enthusiasts.