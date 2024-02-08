Newsnews
The Impact Of AI On Software Companies’ Growth Prospects

Written by: Jacquenetta Dowdell | Published: 9 February 2024
Emerging price points for AI-powered software products are set to expand the total addressable market (TAM) for technology products, potentially reigniting growth for both large and small tech companies.

Key Takeaway

The pullback in revenue growth at software startups has stabilized, with early indications pointing towards a positive start to 2024.

Positive Signs for Software Startups

In late 2023, Battery Ventures observed a stabilization in revenue growth at software startups, indicating a potential turnaround in the fourth quarter. Similarly, Scale Venture Partners projected a renewed momentum for early-stage software companies in 2024. These developments suggested a positive outlook for tech companies.

Encouraging Q4 Results

Recent Q4 2023 results from various companies have shown promising signs. Major tech companies such as Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon have reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, indicating a potential upturn in the industry.

Expanding Market Opportunities

The market’s willingness to accept higher prices for software with new AI capabilities suggests that software companies will have opportunities to upsell existing customers and attract new accounts. This expansion of the TAM for software companies is expected to fuel growth across the industry.

Long-Term Growth Potential

AI’s integration into software not only provides a near-term growth boost for tech companies but also raises the ceiling for their long-term growth potential. By operating in a larger market, businesses can sustain faster and longer growth, positioning AI as a significant driver of future expansion for the industry.

