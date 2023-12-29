Newsnews
SpaceX Launches Secretive Military Spaceplane On Falcon Heavy Rocket

Written by: Priscella Scharf | Published: 30 December 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched a mysterious military spaceplane into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The U.S. Space Force’s X-37B space plane, a classified testbed for space experiments, was the sole payload on the massive rocket. The details of the mission remain shrouded in secrecy, adding to the intrigue surrounding this launch.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched a secretive military spaceplane, the X-37B, into orbit for a classified mission. The details of the mission, including its objectives and payload, remain undisclosed, adding to the intrigue surrounding this enigmatic launch.

The Classified Mission

The Falcon Heavy, with its triple-boost capability, propelled the secretive X-37B space plane into orbit. The mission details, including the target orbit and duration, are classified. The space plane, known for its enigmatic nature, is set to conduct experiments in space, with little information available to the public.

Space Force’s Choice

The decision to utilize the Falcon Heavy for this mission marks the first time the military has selected this powerful rocket for an X-37B mission. The choice of a triple-boosted Falcon Heavy suggests the possibility of the mission heading to farther orbits, although the specifics remain undisclosed.

Objectives and Payload

The Space Force described the mission, designated USSF-52, as having objectives such as operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating radiation effects on materials provided by NASA. Notably, a NASA experiment known as Seeds-2 will be part of the payload, focusing on the effects of space radiation on plants.

Successful Launch

This successful launch on the Falcon Heavy adds to SpaceX’s impressive track record, marking the fifth Falcon Heavy launch this year and the ninth overall since 2018. The mission, which faced over two weeks of delays, underscores the complexity and significance of this classified endeavor.

