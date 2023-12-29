Newsnews
News

6 Great Audiobook Apps That Aren’t Audible

Written by: Fern Michael | Published: 30 December 2023
6-great-audiobook-apps-that-arent-audible
News

Audiobooks have become a popular way to enjoy literature while on the go. While Audible is a well-known platform, there are other great options available for audiobook enthusiasts. Here are six audiobook apps that offer unique features and a diverse range of content.

Key Takeaway

While Audible remains a popular choice, these alternative audiobook apps offer diverse options for listeners, including budget-friendly and unique supporting local bookstores features.

Audiobooks.com

For $14.95 per month, Audiobooks.com provides access to a wide selection of audiobooks. Members receive one audiobook credit and one VIP book credit monthly, which can be used to purchase from the app’s library of 425,000 audiobooks or to join a genre club for unlimited access to specific titles for 30 days. The service also offers a 30-day free trial and a collection of 10,000 free audiobooks.

Everand/Scribd

Everand, available for $11.99 per month, offers access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines from Scribd and SlideShare. Users can stream content and download titles for offline use, with the option to access content across four devices. A 30-day free trial is available for those interested in exploring the platform’s offerings.

Libby

Libby provides free access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines from local libraries. Users can borrow titles for up to three weeks and have the option to add multiple library cards to expand their selection. While popular titles may have waiting lists, the app is an excellent budget-friendly option for audiobook enthusiasts.

Hoopla

Similar to Libby, Hoopla offers free access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines for library affiliates. The platform also includes TV shows and movies, making it a comprehensive resource for entertainment. While there is a limit on the number of titles that can be borrowed, Hoopla is a valuable option for those on a tight budget.

Spotify

Spotify now provides 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month to Premium members. This offering allows users to enjoy a free audiobook monthly, making it an attractive option for those already subscribed to Spotify’s Premium service. Additionally, audiobooks can also be purchased individually through Spotify.

Libro.fm

Libro.fm offers a unique approach by allowing users to purchase audiobooks while supporting local bookstores. For $14.99 per month, members receive one audiobook credit and have the option to make additional a la carte purchases. Audiobooks obtained through Libro.fm are DRM-free, providing users with the flexibility to listen on any device or app.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Purchase Audiobooks On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How To Purchase Audiobooks On Spotify

by Aubine Gerber | 19 August 2023
13 Amazing Amazon Ereader For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Amazon Ereader For 2023

by Miguela Grubb | 16 November 2023
How Does Audible Work? Your Guide to Amazon Audiobooks
How To

How Does Audible Work? Your Guide to Amazon Audiobooks

by Natalia Go | 12 March 2021
How To Download Audible Books To Itunes Mac
How To

How To Download Audible Books To Itunes Mac

by Allison Swiger | 27 September 2023
9 Amazing Kindle Paperwhite 3G And Wi-Fi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Kindle Paperwhite 3G And Wi-Fi for 2023

by Mikaela Delacruz | 20 September 2023
11 Best Kindle Paperwhite 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Kindle Paperwhite 4G for 2023

by Anabel Napoli | 20 September 2023
How To Download An Audible Book
How To

How To Download An Audible Book

by Daphna Larson | 30 September 2023
15 Amazing Used Kindle Ereader For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Used Kindle Ereader For 2023

by Annaliese Firestone | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

6 Great Audiobook Apps That Aren’t Audible
News

6 Great Audiobook Apps That Aren’t Audible

by Fern Michael | 30 December 2023
Amazon’s IRobot Acquisition Faces Regulatory Scrutiny
News

Amazon’s IRobot Acquisition Faces Regulatory Scrutiny

by Fern Michael | 30 December 2023
GitHub’s Copilot Chat Now Available For All Users
News

GitHub’s Copilot Chat Now Available For All Users

by Fern Michael | 30 December 2023
2023’s Badly Handled Data Breaches: A Year Of Cybersecurity Failures
News

2023’s Badly Handled Data Breaches: A Year Of Cybersecurity Failures

by Fern Michael | 30 December 2023
Shield AI Raises Additional $300M In Series F Funding, Valuation Reaches $2.8B
News

Shield AI Raises Additional $300M In Series F Funding, Valuation Reaches $2.8B

by Fern Michael | 30 December 2023
Counter-Strike 2: The Best Cases to Open
Gaming & Entertainment

Counter-Strike 2: The Best Cases to Open

by Fern Michael | 29 December 2023
13 Best 16GB RAM Kit For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 16GB RAM Kit For 2023

by Fern Michael | 29 December 2023
12 Amazing DDR4 RAM Sodimm For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing DDR4 RAM Sodimm For 2023

by Fern Michael | 29 December 2023