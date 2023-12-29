6 Great Audiobook Apps That Aren’t Audible

Audiobooks have become a popular way to enjoy literature while on the go. While Audible is a well-known platform, there are other great options available for audiobook enthusiasts. Here are six audiobook apps that offer unique features and a diverse range of content.

Key Takeaway While Audible remains a popular choice, these alternative audiobook apps offer diverse options for listeners, including budget-friendly and unique supporting local bookstores features.

Audiobooks.com

For $14.95 per month, Audiobooks.com provides access to a wide selection of audiobooks. Members receive one audiobook credit and one VIP book credit monthly, which can be used to purchase from the app’s library of 425,000 audiobooks or to join a genre club for unlimited access to specific titles for 30 days. The service also offers a 30-day free trial and a collection of 10,000 free audiobooks.

Everand/Scribd

Everand, available for $11.99 per month, offers access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines from Scribd and SlideShare. Users can stream content and download titles for offline use, with the option to access content across four devices. A 30-day free trial is available for those interested in exploring the platform’s offerings.

Libby

Libby provides free access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines from local libraries. Users can borrow titles for up to three weeks and have the option to add multiple library cards to expand their selection. While popular titles may have waiting lists, the app is an excellent budget-friendly option for audiobook enthusiasts.

Hoopla

Similar to Libby, Hoopla offers free access to audiobooks, e-books, and magazines for library affiliates. The platform also includes TV shows and movies, making it a comprehensive resource for entertainment. While there is a limit on the number of titles that can be borrowed, Hoopla is a valuable option for those on a tight budget.

Spotify

Spotify now provides 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month to Premium members. This offering allows users to enjoy a free audiobook monthly, making it an attractive option for those already subscribed to Spotify’s Premium service. Additionally, audiobooks can also be purchased individually through Spotify.

Libro.fm

Libro.fm offers a unique approach by allowing users to purchase audiobooks while supporting local bookstores. For $14.99 per month, members receive one audiobook credit and have the option to make additional a la carte purchases. Audiobooks obtained through Libro.fm are DRM-free, providing users with the flexibility to listen on any device or app.