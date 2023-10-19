OnePlus Open: A Competitor In The Foldable Market

In the rapidly growing world of foldable smartphones, OnePlus has thrown its hat into the ring with the OnePlus Open. While Samsung may be the dominant player in this space, OnePlus has managed to distinguish itself from the crowd by offering a unique take on the foldable form factor.

Key Takeaway The OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone that prioritizes portability, durability, and screen size. With its light weight, well-designed hinge mechanism, and impressive camera system, it offers consumers an attractive option in the growing foldable market.

A Focus on Portability

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Open is its emphasis on portability. Weighing in at just 239g, it is noticeably lighter than its competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Google Pixel Fold. OnePlus has clearly recognized that weight is an important factor for consumers when it comes to foldable devices. After all, if you consider a foldable as essentially two phones, the extra weight starts to make a difference when carried around in your pocket.

A Well-Designed Hinge Mechanism

The hinge mechanism of the OnePlus Open is another area where OnePlus has excelled. The company claims to have put the hinge through extensive testing, with a stated 1 million folds. This is significantly more than the industry standard and showcases OnePlus’ commitment to durability. With a hinge comprised of 69 parts, OnePlus has managed to create a system that allows for more space inside the device for additional components, such as a larger battery. The hinge also has an authoritative snap when closing, adding to the overall premium feel of the device.

Maximizing Screen Size

With a 7.82-inch interior screen and a 6.31-inch exterior screen, the OnePlus Open offers a full-size smartphone screen and a small tablet-like experience. OnePlus has struck a good balance between screen size and device size, avoiding the narrow and awkward exterior screen seen in some competitors’ devices. Both screens feature 2K resolutions, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,800 nits of brightness, ensuring a high-quality visual experience.

Premium Design and Hasselblad Partnership

The OnePlus Open boasts a sleek and premium design, with the standout feature being the large camera module on the rear of the device. OnePlus has partnered with renowned camera brand Hasselblad to deliver flagship-quality imaging. The primary camera is 48 megapixels with optical image stabilization, while the ultra-wide camera is also 48 megapixels and features autofocus. Additionally, the device offers a 64-megapixel camera capable of “lossless zoom” up to 6x. The OnePlus Open’s camera system has proven to be impressive in various lighting conditions, delivering high-quality shots.

Affordability in the Foldable Market

Priced at $1,600, the OnePlus Open offers a competitive price point compared to other foldable devices such as the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which are $200 more expensive. While affordability is relative in the world of foldables, OnePlus has managed to strike a balance between price and features, making the OnePlus Open an attractive option for those looking to enter the foldable market.