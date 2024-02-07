Newsnews
Apple’s Foldable IPhone Plans Revealed After Vision Pro Launch

Written by: Coreen Arrington | Published: 8 February 2024
Last week, Apple’s Vision Pro release shed light on the company’s secretive development process. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Tim Cook revealed the challenges faced during the creation of the company’s first headset, which was initially referred to as “the monster.”

Key Takeaway

Apple is reportedly considering the development of a foldable iPhone, potentially entering the foldable smartphone market by 2026.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Development

Rumors of a foldable iPhone have circulated, with reports of setbacks related to durability and the crease. These issues led Apple to shift its focus to a folding iPad. However, a new report from The Information suggests that Apple may be revisiting the development of a foldable iPhone after overcoming previous delays.

Apple’s History with Ambitious Projects

Apple has a history of abandoning ambitious projects that do not meet its standards. The company keeps such developments under wraps and does not announce them publicly unless they meet its exacting criteria.

Evolution of Foldable Devices

Apple has been contemplating foldable devices for several years, with efforts dating back to 2018. The foldable smartphone category has matured, with companies like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo/OnePlus, Motorola (Lenovo), and Google entering the market. Durability issues have been addressed, and demand for foldable devices has grown.

Challenges and Market Projections

Despite the growth of foldable devices, the market remains relatively small compared to traditional smartphones. IDC projects a significant increase in foldable shipments by 2027, but the future of the foldables market, including Apple’s potential entry, remains uncertain.

Apple’s Approach to Foldable iPhone

Apple has reportedly explored different versions of a foldable iPhone, with a preference for the clamshell model over the traditional fold model. The company is considering an eight-inch main display, signaling a significant departure from existing foldable devices. Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market could have a substantial impact, potentially influencing the forecasted market share dominated by Samsung.

