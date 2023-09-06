VisionOS App Store To Include IPhone And IPad Apps On Launch Day, Apple Announces

Apple has revealed that iPhone and iPad apps will be available on the visionOS App Store from the day of its launch, ensuring a wide range of apps for users to enjoy when using the upcoming Vision Pro headset. Developers will not need to make any additional efforts to transfer their existing apps to the platform, as Apple plans to automatically publish them on the App Store. The company will release a developer beta version of visionOS, complete with the App Store, this fall.

“By default, your iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro. Most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS, which means nearly all iPad and iPhone apps can run on visionOS, unmodified. Customers will be able to use your apps on visionOS early next year when Apple Vision Pro becomes available,” Apple stated in a blog post.

Expanding the Vision Pro Ecosystem

Apple announced the Vision Pro headset at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June and subsequently released the Vision Pro SDK for developers to experiment with different aspects of the visionOS. Shortly after, Apple began accepting applications for its developer kit loan program in July. Additionally, Apple has been hosting in-person developer labs in various cities worldwide, including Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The company highlights that while iPhone and iPad apps will seamlessly appear on the VisionOS App Store, developers have the option to utilize the SDK to incorporate 3D elements and support for hand gestures, further enhancing the user experience and ensuring a more natural interaction with the device.

In a recent interview with Digital Trends, Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, revealed that the number of SDK downloads has exceeded the company’s expectations, demonstrating strong developer interest in the platform. However, due to the limited availability of in-person developer labs and the constrained dev kit program, many developers have primarily relied on the simulator for their work. Sinclair expressed the company’s commitment to broaden access to the Vision Pro device, aiming to make it accessible to all developers in order to offer a diverse array of apps and experiences.