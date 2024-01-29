zoom-unveils-new-visionos-app-for-apple-vision-pro

Zoom has announced the launch of its new VisionOS app, designed specifically for Apple’s Vision Pro, which is set to be released on February 2. The app will introduce a range of innovative features, including digital personas, 3D object sharing, Team Chat, and more.
Key Takeaway
Zoom’s new VisionOS app for Apple Vision Pro introduces advanced features such as digital personas, 3D object sharing, and enhanced collaboration tools, aiming to revolutionize the virtual meeting experience.
Enhanced User Experience with Digital Personas
- Users can create digital avatars using the “persona” support feature, providing a spatial representation of themselves during calls.
- Zoom’s app will leverage the headset’s AR technology to create an immersive experience, allowing video calls to appear as floating windows within the user’s physical space.
Revolutionizing Collaboration with 3D Object Sharing
- Zoom’s visionOS app will enable users to share 3D files and view objects in their environment, fostering enhanced collaboration and interaction.
- It will open up new possibilities for various industries, such as game design, by facilitating seamless sharing of 3D models among team members.
Introducing Team Chat and Real-World Pinning
- Team Chat, Zoom’s Slack competitor, will be integrated into the app, allowing users to easily share information with colleagues.
- Additionally, users will have the ability to pin up to five meeting participants anywhere in their environment, enhancing the sense of connection during virtual meetings.