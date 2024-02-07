latest-updates-on-h-1b-lottery-and-filing-fee-changes

Sophie Alcorn, an experienced immigration attorney, shares insights on the latest updates regarding the H-1B lottery and filing fee changes. As the co-founder of a startup, you may find this information valuable for registering potential new and existing employees in the H-1B lottery.

Key Takeaway Employers and individuals involved in the H-1B visa process should stay informed about the recent changes to the lottery system and filing fees. Consulting with an immigration attorney is crucial for navigating these updates and ensuring a smooth sponsorship process for potential employees.

Understanding the H-1B Lottery Changes

For employers looking to attract and retain top global talent in the United States, the H-1B visa offers a valuable opportunity. The recent updates to the lottery system include the shift to a “1 person, 1 chance” approach, along with new filing fees, forms, and software updates. It’s crucial to consult with your immigration attorney to navigate these changes and sponsor your team effectively.

Impact of Filing Fee Changes

One significant change to note is the increase in filing fees for visa and green card petitions, including the H-1B specialty occupation visa. Starting April 1, the filing fee for the H-1B will rise from $460 to $780 for employers with 26 or more full-time employees. Additionally, the USCIS will introduce a revised Form I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker) on the same date, which will be mandatory for submissions.

Important Dates for the H-1B Lottery

The cap-subject H-1B process, also known as the lottery, will accept submissions from 12 noon (ET) on March 6, 2024, through 12 noon (ET) on March 22, 2024. It’s essential for employers and individuals to be aware of these timelines and prepare accordingly.