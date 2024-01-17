Newsnews
Apple Overtakes Samsung As Top Smartphone Seller In 2023, IDC Report Shows

Written by: Norene Cheng | Published: 18 January 2024
Apple has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Samsung to become the top-selling smartphone brand globally in 2023, as per the latest report from IDC. This marks the first instance of Apple claiming the number one position in the smartphone market. The tech giant secured a 20% share of the global market with a remarkable 234.6 million shipments last year, outpacing Samsung, which concluded the year with 226.6 million shipments. Xiaomi and Oppo followed with 145.9 and 103.1 shipments, respectively, while Transsion secured the fifth spot with 94.9 million shipments.

Key Takeaway

Apple has emerged as the leading smartphone brand globally, surpassing Samsung for the first time, with a 20% share of the market in 2023.

Apple’s Triumph and Market Dynamics

The report emphasizes that the last time a company other than Samsung held the top spot in the smartphone market was in 2010, when Nokia led the rankings. Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team, highlighted Apple’s exceptional performance, stating, “Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever.”

Popal further noted that Apple’s ascendancy to the top position occurred despite heightened regulatory challenges and competition from Huawei in China, its largest market. The report coincides with Apple’s strategic move of offering rare discounts on select smartphones in China to attract customers. IDC attributes Apple’s sustained success to the increasing popularity of premium devices, which now constitute over 20% of the market, propelled by aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans.

Market Trends and Outlook

While Apple’s performance played a role in Samsung’s decline in rank, IDC underscored the competition within the Android space itself, with other players such as OnePlus, Honor, and Google launching competitive devices in the lower price range of the high-end scale. Additionally, the growing interest in foldable smartphones and discussions surrounding AI capabilities on mobile devices are gaining momentum.

The report also revealed a 3.2% year-over-year decline in global smartphone shipments to 1.17 billion units in 2023. However, IDC anticipates a rebound in 2024, citing a notable recovery in the second half of 2023, with the fourth quarter witnessing 8.5% year-over-year growth and 326.1 million shipments, surpassing the forecast of 7.3% growth.

