new-opportunities-and-challenges-in-the-road-to-wider-adoption-of-web3-gaming

The web3 gaming industry has been steadily growing, but it still faces challenges in gaining wider adoption among mainstream gamers. In a recent interview with eight industry experts, we delve into the hurdles and opportunities that lie ahead in the road to wider adoption.

Key Takeaway The web3 gaming industry is working towards overcoming challenges such as user experience, game design, and building trust with gamers. The shift towards creating engaging games that incorporate blockchain technology without overshadowing the gameplay is expected to drive mainstream adoption.

The Challenges in Web3 Gaming Adoption

Play or Earn: Finding the Right Balance

One of the challenges faced by the web3 gaming industry is the ongoing debate over prioritizing the “play” or “earn” aspect of the games. Tiffanee Dong, senior associate for gaming at Solana Foundation, highlights the importance of striking a balance between creating a fun and engaging gaming experience for the community and leveraging blockchain technology to enhance it.

User Experience: Simplifying Onboarding and Transactions

The user experience of web3 gaming has been a significant hurdle to overcome. Robbie Ferguson, co-founder and president of Immutable, acknowledges the inconvenience of setting up a new wallet and connecting it to the gaming platform. Simplifying and streamlining this process is crucial to ensure a seamless user experience and reduce the risk of potential losses.

The Future of Play-to-Earn Model

The play-to-earn model, which gained popularity in 2021-2022, is now experiencing a shift in the industry. Carlos Roldan, CEO and founder of Elixir Games, notes that the term has been widely misused and associated with schemes that capitalized on the trend. The industry is now moving towards more accurate descriptors such as ‘play to own,’ ‘play and earn,’ or ‘win to earn’ that align better with the true gaming experience.

About Web3 Gaming Adoption

When it comes to predicting the regions or countries at the forefront of web3 gaming adoption in the next five years, the experts point to Asia, particularly Korea and Japan, as leading the charge. These regions are known for their strong presence in the gaming industry and are likely to prove the success of web3 models before they are adopted by western markets.

Conclusion

While web3 gaming still faces hurdles in terms of user experience and defining the balance between play and earn, the industry is evolving rapidly. The focus on creating engaging games and incorporating blockchain technology without overshadowing gameplay is expected to drive mainstream adoption. With regions like Asia leading the way, the future of web3 gaming looks promising.