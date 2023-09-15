Newsnews
News

New Opportunities In Web3 Adoption: Enterprises And Startups Leading The Way

Written by: Charlene Mckeon | Published: 16 September 2023
new-opportunities-in-web3-adoption-enterprises-and-startups-leading-the-way
News

Web3 adoption is gaining momentum as both mainstream enterprises and startups vie for opportunities in the decentralized ecosystem. While some believe that the innovation is primarily driven by enterprises, others see immense potential in the startup space.

Key Takeaway

Web3 adoption is a journey where both enterprises and startups play a vital role. While enterprises currently lead the way, startups have ample opportunities to bring forth innovation in the decentralized ecosystem. Simplifying the technology and terminology is crucial to lower the barrier to entry and attract a wider audience.

Enterprises Paving the Way

According to Gagan Mac, head of product and senior director of web3 services at Circle, the current signals indicate that the bulk of innovation is coming from enterprises. He cited examples such as Nike and Starbucks, who have launched their own NFT-linked services, including a marketplace and a loyalty program. Despite the recent decline in NFT values, those who minted Starbucks NFTs through the Odyssey program have seen the value of their assets grow.

Additionally, Dan Sun, startup success manager for web3 APAC lead at Google Cloud, highlighted that the web3 market is still in its early stages. Google Cloud is actively exploring the value it can bring to emerging markets and considering its positioning in this space.

Leveling the Playing Field

One potential barrier to web3 adoption is the complexity of the technology. To make it more accessible, some big brands entering the space have opted to use terms like “digital” or “virtual” instead of referring to it as web3 or the metaverse. This shift in terminology aims to simplify the understanding of web3 elements for a broader audience.

Startups’ Path to Success

While enterprises are currently at the forefront of web3 innovation, startups are not to be overlooked. Lihan Lee, co-CEO and founder of web3 data intelligence platform Xangle, believes that both enterprises and startups have equal chances to thrive in the web3 landscape. As the market matures and startups find their niche, they can contribute significantly to the growth of web3 adoption.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Opportunities In Web3 Adoption: Enterprises And Startups Leading The Way
News

New Opportunities In Web3 Adoption: Enterprises And Startups Leading The Way

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
Skip The IPhones: Buying Apple Shares Instead Could Have Made You $147,000 Richer
News

Skip The IPhones: Buying Apple Shares Instead Could Have Made You $147,000 Richer

by Karena Atwell | 16 September 2023
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Joins Roblox’s Board
News

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Joins Roblox’s Board

by Elenore Stephenson | 16 September 2023
An Interdisciplinary Approach Is Key To Answering AI’s Biggest Questions
News

An Interdisciplinary Approach Is Key To Answering AI’s Biggest Questions

by Bobbie Bechtel | 16 September 2023
New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities
News

New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities

by Gray Kress | 16 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Learn.xyz’s $3M Seed Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Learn.xyz’s $3M Seed Deck

by Anthia Thurston | 16 September 2023
TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data
News

TikTok Hit With €345 Million Fine By EU For Mishandling Children’s Data

by Grace Collado | 16 September 2023
New Feature In X’s Crowdsourced Fact-Checking System Allows Consideration Of Opposing Viewpoints
News

New Feature In X’s Crowdsourced Fact-Checking System Allows Consideration Of Opposing Viewpoints

by Goldia Mceachern | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

8 Best Spectre 24 Inch Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Spectre 24 Inch Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
14 Best 21.5 Inch Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best 21.5 Inch Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
12 Best Curved 4K Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Curved 4K Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
15 Amazing Desktop Monitor Stand for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Desktop Monitor Stand for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
15 Amazing Portable Computer Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Portable Computer Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
13 Best Tall Monitor Stand for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Tall Monitor Stand for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
9 Amazing Samsung 27 Inch Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Samsung 27 Inch Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023
13 Best Rog Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Rog Monitor for 2023

by Charlene Mckeon | 16 September 2023