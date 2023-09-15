Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Joins Roblox’s Board

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, has announced that former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has joined its board of directors. This strategic appointment, effective as of September 13th, highlights Roblox’s ambition to expand beyond gaming and become a general entertainment platform.

Kilar’s Impressive Background

Jason Kilar brings over 15 years of experience as a chief executive in the media and entertainment industry to his new role at Roblox. Before serving as CEO at WarnerMedia, Kilar co-founded and led the subscription video service Vessel, which was later acquired by Verizon. He also played a crucial role in the founding and growth of Hulu before joining the board of directors at DreamWorks Animation.

Kilar currently serves on the boards of Wealthfront Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc. He holds a B.A. in Journalism and Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Fueling Roblox’s Expansion

Roblox has witnessed a shift in its user base as it attracts an older demographic. To cater to this expanding audience, the company has unveiled plans for avatar-based voice calls, enabling users aged 17 and above to connect and interact on the platform. Roblox CEO David Baszucki envisions thousands of adults forming real-life relationships through the platform in the coming years.

Beyond voice calls, Roblox is also exploring the integration of generative AI tools that would allow users to create avatars and clothing using text prompts. The company’s VR app, Meta Quest VR, has already achieved over 1 million downloads, indicating a growing interest in virtual reality experiences.

As of last year, Roblox boasted an impressive 66 million daily active users, with nearly 40% falling into the above-17 age group. To cater to this demographic, the company plans to introduce virtual worlds containing elements of violence, romance, crude humor, gambling, and alcohol. This move positions Roblox as more than just a kid-friendly gaming platform and emphasizes its transition into a media and entertainment business.

Kilar’s Role in Roblox’s Future

Jason Kilar’s extensive experience in the entertainment and media industry will undoubtedly contribute to Roblox’s growth and expansion into broader entertainment offerings. CEO David Baszucki recognizes Kilar’s valuable expertise, stating, “Jason Kilar is a well-respected leader in the entertainment and media industry, and his experience in the space is of value to the Board as Roblox continues to scale globally.”

Kilar himself expressed his enthusiasm for joining Roblox’s board, noting, “Roblox is changing the way people come together and changing how creators can create delightful experiences for them. I am excited to join the board and do all I can to help bring Roblox’s vision to life.”