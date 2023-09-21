Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

In an effort to realign its focus and maximize profitability, Roblox has made the decision to downsize its talent acquisition team. The community-centric gaming platform, known for its popularity among children, confirmed that approximately 30 employees within the talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. This move signifies a shift in the company’s strategy from rapid expansion to a more bottom-line-oriented approach.

“The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization,” stated a Roblox spokesperson. “However, in order to align our cash compensation growth with our bookings growth by the end of Q1 2024, we have adjusted our hiring needs. As a result, we have decided to streamline our Talent Acquisition organization to meet these revised goals.”

A Strategic Move to Optimize Costs

This downsizing decision comes as no surprise, as Roblox has been actively looking to reduce costs in various areas. During the company’s recent Q2 earnings call, Roblox’s CFO, Michael Guthrie, hinted at a hiring slowdown and projected cost reductions in areas such as compensation expenses.

Roblox experienced significant growth in recent years, with its daily active user count nearly tripling from Q1 2020 to reach 66 million earlier this year. However, as the business expands, the company finds itself spending more on compensating developers. In the first half of 2023, developer exchange fees – the amount Roblox pays to creators who convert in-game currencies into real-world money – amounted to $348 million, compared to $290 million the previous year.

Despite the impressive growth in user numbers and engagement, users are not spending more on the platform. Average bookings per daily active user in the second quarter were $11.92, representing a 3% year-over-year decrease.

The financial impact is evident, as Roblox continues to post net losses. In Q2 2023, the company reported a net loss of $282.8 million, up from $176.4 million the previous year.

China Venture Remains Unaffected

While downsizing its talent acquisition team, Roblox has affirmed that its joint venture in China, established with Tencent in 2019, remains unaffected by these layoffs. The company’s operations in the Chinese market continue to progress undisturbed.

Roblox Gains a Prominent Addition to Its Board

In a separate development, former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has joined Roblox’s board. Kilar’s vast experience and insights are expected to contribute to Roblox’s ongoing growth strategies and business expansion plans.

As Roblox adjusts its focus and optimizes costs, the company aims to attain profitability by aligning its hiring needs with its growth goals. While the downsizing of the talent acquisition team may indicate a slowing pace of expansion, it signifies a shift toward a more strategic and sustainable approach for Roblox.