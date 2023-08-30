Astra’s Apollo Fusion Acquisition Plagued By Delays And Departures

Astra, the aerospace company that acquired satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion two years ago, is now facing a series of setbacks and challenges. Despite initially touting the acquisition as a strategic move to enhance its launch business, Astra has seen a mass exodus of Apollo Fusion employees and significant delays in delivering spacecraft engine systems. The acquisition, once seen as a catalyst for growth, has now become a cautionary tale in the aerospace industry.

Key Takeaway Astra’s acquisition of Apollo Fusion has resulted in the departure of key employees and delays in delivering spacecraft engine systems, jeopardizing the company’s growth prospects.

Internal Organization and Discontent

The troubles began with the integration of Apollo Fusion into Astra’s internal organization structure. Employees from Apollo Fusion found themselves reporting to different managers within Astra, creating an inefficient and confusing work environment. Decision-making processes were also hampered by complex budgeting and approval procedures, leading to delays in ordering parts and hiring new staff for the spacecraft engine team.

These issues eventually led to a significant number of Apollo Fusion engineers and staff leaving the company, leaving the spacecraft engine business understaffed and unable to meet customer demand. The lack of interest in retaining talent and the perceived prioritization of Astra’s launch business over the spacecraft engine division further contributed to the exodus.

Delays and Outpaced Competition

Astra’s slow progress in delivering spacecraft engine systems has been a cause for concern. The company’s space systems business generated only $700,000 in revenue this year, significantly below expectations. Internal documents reveal ambitious delivery timelines promised to customers, which have not been met.

To address these challenges, Astra recently announced a reallocation of its workforce, shifting 50 employees from the launch division to work on spacecraft engines. The company aims to deliver a substantial majority of the outstanding orders by the end of 2024. However, the delayed schedules raise doubts about Astra’s ability to catch up with other electric propulsion providers, who have made significant strides in the industry.

Seeking Investors amid Troubles

Astra’s troubles extend beyond the spacecraft engine business. The company is facing a delisting notice from Nasdaq and has a rapidly dwindling cash reserve. With a focus on finding investors for both its launch and spacecraft engine divisions, Astra is working to secure the necessary funding to overcome its current challenges.

Despite the initial optimism surrounding the Apollo Fusion acquisition, Astra’s struggles highlight the importance of careful integration and management of acquired companies in the aerospace industry. Building a successful and cohesive business requires more than just strategic acquisitions; it requires effective leadership and a commitment to nurturing and retaining talent.