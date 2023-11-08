Newsnews
New Debt Agreement Secured By Astra With Assets As Collateral

Written by: Persis Licata | Published: 8 November 2023
Astra, the space launch startup, has managed to secure a critical lifeline with a new debt financing agreement. The agreement provides the company with some breathing room as it searches for additional funding to avoid disaster.

Key Takeaway

Astra has secured new debt financing, providing a temporary solution and additional time to raise funds. The agreement replaces a defaulted one and is secured by Astra’s assets as collateral. The funding aims to give Astra the opportunity to generate more liquidity through various initiatives and strategic investments.

New Financing Details

On Monday, Astra announced that it had successfully closed an initial debt financing round, totaling $13.4 million. The funds were provided by JMCM Holdings LLC and Sherpa Venture Funds II. This follows Astra’s non-binding term sheet, filed in October, which indicated that the company was looking to raise $15 to $25 million with the help of investors like JMCM and Sherpa Venture.

In addition to the debt financing, the new investors have agreed to lend Astra $3.05 million, with the loan coming due on November 17. Sherpa Venture Funds II, associated with Scott Stanford and his firm Acme, is one of the key investors. Stanford, an early investor in Astra, also sits on the company’s board of directors.

Replacing the Defaulted Agreement

This new debt financing arrangement replaces a previous agreement that Astra had with investment group High Trail Capital. Unfortunately, Astra defaulted on that agreement just last week. However, the new investors have not only purchased the outstanding loan but also waived a crucial requirement for Astra to have at least $10.5 million in cash and equivalents on hand.

It is worth noting that the previous agreement secured Astra’s assets, such as machinery and equipment, as collateral in case of default. The new agreement maintains the same collateral arrangement.

Seeking Additional Liquidity

Astra stated that the purpose of this financing is to buy the company time to raise more capital through various initiatives, including cost-cutting measures and strategic transactions. Astra has been actively seeking strategic investments, especially in its spacecraft engine business that was acquired in 2021.

Despite reports of potential shortcomings in the acquisition, it remains Astra’s primary source of revenue, as development on its Rocket 4 launch has been postponed.

