New AI-Powered Workspace, Fabric, Revolutionizes Personal Productivity

A new startup called Fabric is aiming to transform personal productivity by offering an AI-powered workspace and filesystem. The service, launched today, helps users organize their documents and files, serving as a central hub for all their information. Users can query their files using an AI assistant, making it easier to find the information they need.

Key Takeaway: Fabric introduces an AI-powered workspace and filesystem that revolutionizes personal productivity. With its advanced organization and search capabilities, seamless collaboration features, and intuitive usage, Fabric aims to become a comprehensive home for users’ information. By leveraging AI technology and ensuring security, Fabric provides a flexible and efficient solution for researchers, creatives, and other power users who regularly switch between projects and contexts.

Optimized Organization and Search

Fabric bears some similarities to Google’s Bard AI, which taps into Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. However, Fabric goes beyond just Google apps, allowing users to work with a wider range of files and uploads. Text-based documents, images, bookmarks, and internet content can all be stored and queried within Fabric. Support for audio and video files is also on the horizon, along with integration with other cloud services.

Collaboration and Shared Spaces

Fabric was initially founded in 2022 as an idea for a multiplayer collaborative web browser. While the web browser concept has evolved, Fabric still offers the ability to create shared spaces where users can collaborate on documents and chat. These spaces can be used for project files, trip planning, inspiration gathering, design reviews, and more. This feature shares similarities with the shared folders and spaces of the web browser Arc.

Simple and Intuitive Usage

To use Fabric, users have various options for uploading files: individual files, folders (similar to Google Drive or Dropbox), links, or even composing text notes directly in Fabric’s interface. The built-in search box allows users to find their files easily, and an AI chatbot, Fabric Assistant, can help users discover information using natural language queries. This chatbot can even identify screenshots by analyzing their contents or any text within them.

The Power of AI Technology

Fabric relies on a suite of around a dozen AI technologies, including OpenAI’s automatic speech recognition system Whisper and AI models from Anthropic and others. Additionally, the company has developed its own proprietary “unwrap engine” that detects file types and applies the appropriate tool for processing. This universal format allows users to work seamlessly with their files, much like a futuristic operating system.

Secure and Flexible

Security is a priority for Fabric, with all data being encrypted both in transit and at rest. The company plans to conduct a security audit in the near future as it expands its support for connecting other cloud services like Google Drive, Notion, and Dropbox. Fabric is accessible through various platforms: web, browser extension, desktop app, and native mobile app.