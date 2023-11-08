Withings Body Scan: The Cutting-Edge Smart Scale For Advanced Health Tracking

Withings, the French health tech brand, has released its latest flagship smart scale called the Body Scan. This state-of-the-art device offers much more than just weight tracking, providing users with a range of health assessments that go beyond basic measurements. The Body Scan is designed to give users a deeper understanding of their cardiovascular health and overall lifestyle.

Key Takeaway The Withings Body Scan is a top-of-the-line smart scale that goes beyond weight tracking to provide a comprehensive health assessment. It offers features like cardiovascular health monitoring, body composition analysis, and AFib detection. While the scale has some software and usability issues, it can be a valuable tool for individuals looking to track their health and fitness goals.

Features

The Body Scan is equipped with four weight sensors that provide precise weight measurements to within 50g. It is recommended to use the scale once per day, ideally at the same time and under the same conditions, to accurately track changes over time. The accompanying app calculates and charts important health metrics such as Body Mass Index (BMI), Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), and estimates the user’s “Metabolic Age.” The scale also uses multifrequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to measure body composition, including muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass.

One of the flagship features of the Body Scan is its ability to detect AFib (atrial fibrillation), a common cardiac rhythm disturbance that can lead to stroke and heart failure. Withings uses a 6-Lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) to accurately detect AFib. The scale also measures arterial stiffness using Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) to assess vascular age and overall cardiovascular health.

How It Works

The Body Scan is designed to provide a comprehensive health check-in by taking multiple measurements every time a user steps on the scale. The user simply needs to stand on the tempered glass scale, hold the retractable handle, and ensure contact with the metal plates on the handle. The scale then activates and performs various tests, displaying the results on its color screen. The data is also recorded in the accompanying app, which offers more detailed visualizations and analysis.

Verdict

The Withings Body Scan is a promising smart scale that offers valuable insights into various health metrics. It can be particularly useful for athletes, individuals with specific health concerns, and those looking to improve their overall fitness. However, it is important to note that the non-regulated features may have some accuracy issues. Users should consult their healthcare professional for any medical concerns. With some improvements to its software and user experience, the Body Scan has the potential to be a long-term investment in one’s health.