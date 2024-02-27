Newsnews
News

Inkitt Raises $37M In Funding Led By Khosla Ventures To Expand AI-Powered Content Platform

Written by: Naoma Blanco | Published: 27 February 2024
inkitt-raises-37m-in-funding-led-by-khosla-ventures-to-expand-ai-powered-content-platform
News

A self-publishing platform, Inkitt, has secured $37 million in a Series C funding round led by Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures. This brings the total raised by the company to $117 million. Inkitt aims to use AI to identify and develop best-selling content and build a new “Disney” for the 21st century around that content.

Key Takeaway

Inkitt, a self-publishing platform, has raised $37 million in a Series C funding round led by Khosla Ventures. The company plans to use AI to develop best-selling content and expand into games, audiobooks, and video content.

AI-Powered Self-Publishing

Inkitt’s platform allows individuals to self-publish stories. Using AI and data science, the platform selects the most compelling stories to refine and distribute through its Galatea app. With 33 million users and numerous bestsellers, Inkitt plans to use the new funding to expand its content production, including AI-generated stories based on original ideas, personalized fiction, games, audiobooks, and video content adapted from its platform.

Challenging the Publishing Industry

Inkitt’s long-term vision is to expand its content library and create a multimedia empire. The company aims to provide innovative ways of delivering books, such as shorter chapters suitable for mobile devices and incorporating effects to enhance the reading experience. By focusing on reader preferences and leveraging data, Inkitt aims to increase reading time and engagement.

Thriving Amidst Challenges

Despite the decline in reading time over the years, Inkitt has experienced a significant increase in engagement. The company attributes this to people seeking an escape, particularly during the post-pandemic period. Inkitt claims to rank as the 11th best-selling publisher globally, with revenues doubling in the last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sarvam AI Secures $41 Million Funding To Build Full-Stack Generative AI Offerings
News

Sarvam AI Secures $41 Million Funding To Build Full-Stack Generative AI Offerings

by Sherilyn Beall | 7 December 2023
New Automation Startup Relay Challenges Zapier With Workflow Automation Platform
News

New Automation Startup Relay Challenges Zapier With Workflow Automation Platform

by Charlena Deberry | 12 October 2023
New Funding Boosts Luzia’s Expansion Of WhatsApp-based Chatbot
News

New Funding Boosts Luzia’s Expansion Of WhatsApp-based Chatbot

by Joya Hardaway | 21 October 2023
New Social Networking App BeFake Receives $3M In Funding
News

New Social Networking App BeFake Receives $3M In Funding

by Joscelin Harder | 1 September 2023
Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction
News

Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

by Loleta Detweiler | 12 September 2023
New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation
News

New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation

by Erma Leavitt | 7 September 2023
Aye Finance Secures $37M Funding From British International Investment
News

Aye Finance Secures $37M Funding From British International Investment

by Malanie Walls | 13 December 2023
Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology
News

Reality Defender Secures $15M Funding In Series A Round For Deepfake Detection Technology

by Magdaia Gann | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

FAA Concludes Review Of SpaceX’s Second Fiery Starship Test
News

FAA Concludes Review Of SpaceX’s Second Fiery Starship Test

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
Inkitt Raises $37M In Funding Led By Khosla Ventures To Expand AI-Powered Content Platform
News

Inkitt Raises $37M In Funding Led By Khosla Ventures To Expand AI-Powered Content Platform

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
How To Log Out Of Minecraft
GAMING

How To Log Out Of Minecraft

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
How To Change Emails On Minecraft
GAMING

How To Change Emails On Minecraft

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
Threads Introduces Bookmarking Feature For Saving Favorite Posts
News

Threads Introduces Bookmarking Feature For Saving Favorite Posts

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
Instagram Developing “Friend Map” Feature To Track Friends’ Locations
News

Instagram Developing “Friend Map” Feature To Track Friends’ Locations

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
How To Host Modded Minecraft Server
GAMING

How To Host Modded Minecraft Server

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024
How To Host Minecraft Server For Free
GAMING

How To Host Minecraft Server For Free

by Naoma Blanco | 27 February 2024