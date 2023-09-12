Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

Mighty Buildings, a leading startup in the field of 3D-printed prefab homes, has announced the successful completion of a $52 million funding round. The investment was co-led by Waed Ventures and Bold Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures. With this new round of funding, Mighty Buildings’ total raised capital has reached an impressive $150 million. The company plans to utilize the funds to expand its operations in North America and the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, as well as to support the launch of its next-generation modular homebuilding kit.

Paving the Way for Sustainable and Affordable Housing Solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the housing shortage in the United States and other countries, causing construction projects to stall while construction workers have left the industry permanently. Additionally, recent interest rate increases, intended to cool down the housing market, have instead led to a surge in demand for newly built homes. Mighty Buildings aims to address this housing crisis by revolutionizing the construction industry with its innovative 3D printing technology.

Founded in 2017 by Slava Solonitsyn, Dmitry Starodubtsev, Dmitry Starodubtsev, and Alexey Dubov, Mighty Buildings leverages 3D printing to automate and streamline the home construction process. The company’s technology offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional construction methods in response to fluctuating construction materials and labor costs.

The Promise and Potential of 3D-Printed Prefab Homes

3D-printed prefab homes have gained traction as a viable solution for affordable and easily assembled housing. Research indicates that 3D printing can reduce construction costs by at least 35%. The construction time for a 3D-printed home is significantly shorter than that of a traditional house, taking as little as a month to complete. These homes also offer benefits such as increased sustainability and energy efficiency.

Mighty Buildings’s proprietary 3D-printed material, which comprises 60% recycled glass, is not only five times stronger than concrete but also 70% lighter and produces fewer carbon emissions during manufacturing. The material is rated for winds up to 150 miles per hour, making it resilient against extreme weather conditions. Additionally, the material complies with the California Building Code and meets stringent regulatory standards.

Mighty Buildings’ Advantages in the Market

As a pioneer in the 3D-printed prefab home industry, Mighty Buildings holds a competitive edge. The company provides prefabricated kits of parts to developers, enabling them to construct residential structures efficiently. Over the years, the company has transitioned from selling individual prefab homes to whole communities, further driving its growth and impact.

Mighty Buildings employs advanced manufacturing techniques in its microfactories, ensuring high-quality control comparable to that of the automotive industry. The company’s UV light-based curing process allows for unique shapes and customization options, reducing waste by curing only the required material. This approach enables rapid and scalable production with relatively low capital expenditure.

Meeting the Global Housing Demand

The industry as a whole faces the challenge of building more homes quickly and efficiently to address the mounting housing shortages worldwide. Mighty Buildings competes with traditional building methodologies, such as stick-built single-family homes in the United States and concrete precast in the Middle East. With its ability to construct homes on a large scale within tight timeframes, Mighty Buildings is well-positioned to tackle the global housing crisis.