FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises

London-based startup FloLive has announced $47 million in funding to enhance its platform and provide more effective cellular connectivity solutions for enterprise end-users. The company’s technology aims to simplify cellular connectivity management by eliminating the need for roaming agreements and resellers.

Addressing the Gap in the Market

Many carriers and enterprises struggle with the unit economics of cellular networks, particularly when connecting workers, devices, and machines across multiple countries. While 5G promised to lower costs, widespread network coverage and device support have not yet been fully realized. This has created a demand for innovative technology to address these challenges.

FloLive’s platform allows enterprise end-users to manage their cellular connectivity needs through a single contact. The company’s technology can provision IoT and other cellular data services across 220 countries, covering various cellular networks available in each location. Whether it’s water meters, cars, cameras, or tracking devices, FloLive’s solution offers a seamless and efficient connectivity experience.

Advantages Over Roaming Services

Prior to FloLive’s platform, the majority of multi-country solutions relied on roaming services or resellers. However, these options often come with high costs, complex data management processes, and performance limitations. Roaming can introduce delays of 120 milliseconds or more, which is unsuitable for certain services. FloLive’s technology not only overcomes these disadvantages but also addresses specific data management regimes, such as GDPR.

Strong Investor Support

The recent Series C funding round of $47 million was co-led by Greenfield Partners and 83North, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Saban Ventures, and Hazelnut Partners. FloLive previously raised over $41 million, including a significant investment from Intel Capital, although Intel later divested its stake as part of a strategic reassessment.

Despite some competition with partners and collaborators, FloLive has managed to establish strong partnerships with industry giants like Qualcomm and AWS. These partnerships further validate the company’s innovative approach and its ability to integrate with leading cloud and IoT platforms.

Future Opportunities and Challenges

As FloLive continues to expand its customer base and attract investment, it faces both opportunities and challenges. The company has seen increased interest from former Ericsson customers and is looking to engage with them. Additionally, its collaboration with AWS and adoption of cloud-native architecture position FloLive for further growth and innovation.

The valuation of FloLive has not been disclosed publicly, but it is reported to be consistent with its previous round. This highlights the challenging fundraising environment for IoT companies, which often face margin pressures. However, investors like Greenfield Partners are confident in FloLive’s unique solution and its potential to transform the IoT connectivity market.