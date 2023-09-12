Newsnews
News

FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises

Written by: Flora Johnson | Published: 12 September 2023
flolive-secures-47-million-to-transform-cellular-connectivity-for-enterprises
News

London-based startup FloLive has announced $47 million in funding to enhance its platform and provide more effective cellular connectivity solutions for enterprise end-users. The company’s technology aims to simplify cellular connectivity management by eliminating the need for roaming agreements and resellers.

Key Takeaway

FloLive secures $47 million in funding to advance its platform for efficient cellular connectivity management. The startup’s technology eliminates the need for roaming agreements, simplifies data management, and delivers superior performance compared to traditional solutions. With support from prominent investors and collaborations with industry leaders, FloLive is well-positioned to revolutionize the IoT connectivity market.

Addressing the Gap in the Market

Many carriers and enterprises struggle with the unit economics of cellular networks, particularly when connecting workers, devices, and machines across multiple countries. While 5G promised to lower costs, widespread network coverage and device support have not yet been fully realized. This has created a demand for innovative technology to address these challenges.

FloLive’s platform allows enterprise end-users to manage their cellular connectivity needs through a single contact. The company’s technology can provision IoT and other cellular data services across 220 countries, covering various cellular networks available in each location. Whether it’s water meters, cars, cameras, or tracking devices, FloLive’s solution offers a seamless and efficient connectivity experience.

Advantages Over Roaming Services

Prior to FloLive’s platform, the majority of multi-country solutions relied on roaming services or resellers. However, these options often come with high costs, complex data management processes, and performance limitations. Roaming can introduce delays of 120 milliseconds or more, which is unsuitable for certain services. FloLive’s technology not only overcomes these disadvantages but also addresses specific data management regimes, such as GDPR.

Strong Investor Support

The recent Series C funding round of $47 million was co-led by Greenfield Partners and 83North, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Saban Ventures, and Hazelnut Partners. FloLive previously raised over $41 million, including a significant investment from Intel Capital, although Intel later divested its stake as part of a strategic reassessment.

Despite some competition with partners and collaborators, FloLive has managed to establish strong partnerships with industry giants like Qualcomm and AWS. These partnerships further validate the company’s innovative approach and its ability to integrate with leading cloud and IoT platforms.

Future Opportunities and Challenges

As FloLive continues to expand its customer base and attract investment, it faces both opportunities and challenges. The company has seen increased interest from former Ericsson customers and is looking to engage with them. Additionally, its collaboration with AWS and adoption of cloud-native architecture position FloLive for further growth and innovation.

The valuation of FloLive has not been disclosed publicly, but it is reported to be consistent with its previous round. This highlights the challenging fundraising environment for IoT companies, which often face margin pressures. However, investors like Greenfield Partners are confident in FloLive’s unique solution and its potential to transform the IoT connectivity market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers
News

TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers

by Cherey Rousseau | 12 September 2023
AuthMind Secures $8.5 Million In Seed Funding To Strengthen Identity SecOps Platform
News

AuthMind Secures $8.5 Million In Seed Funding To Strengthen Identity SecOps Platform

by Lucia Garibay | 12 September 2023
Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction
News

Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

by Juana Rutherford | 12 September 2023
ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform
News

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform

by Agnese Lutz | 12 September 2023
Spotify’s Daylist: Your Personalized Playlist For Every Mood
News

Spotify’s Daylist: Your Personalized Playlist For Every Mood

by Jordain Arbogast | 12 September 2023
FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises
News

FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots
News

Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots

by Elberta Lyon | 12 September 2023
Fueling Expansion: FunNow And Eatigo Merge For Greater Southeast Asia Presence
News

Fueling Expansion: FunNow And Eatigo Merge For Greater Southeast Asia Presence

by Lyndsie Mendez | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers
News

TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform
News

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction
News

Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
AuthMind Secures $8.5 Million In Seed Funding To Strengthen Identity SecOps Platform
News

AuthMind Secures $8.5 Million In Seed Funding To Strengthen Identity SecOps Platform

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises
News

FloLive Secures $47 Million To Transform Cellular Connectivity For Enterprises

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
Spotify’s Daylist: Your Personalized Playlist For Every Mood
News

Spotify’s Daylist: Your Personalized Playlist For Every Mood

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
10 Best 12 Inch Android Tablet for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best 12 Inch Android Tablet for 2023

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023
11 Amazing Android Smartwatch For Women for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Android Smartwatch For Women for 2023

by Flora Johnson | 12 September 2023