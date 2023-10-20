New Funding Boosts Luzia’s Expansion Of WhatsApp-based Chatbot

Spanish-based startup Luzia has secured $10 million in Series A funding, led by Khosla Ventures, to accelerate the expansion of its AI-powered chatbot. Luzia aims to introduce chatbot technology to non-tech-savvy users through its WhatsApp-based bot, targeting Spanish and Portuguese-speaking markets. Founded in 2023 by Álvaro Martínez Higes, Javier Andrés, and Carlos Pérez, the company has already engaged with over 17 million users, with 8 million active on a monthly basis and receiving 13 million daily requests.

Bringing AI Chatbots to Unfamiliar Audiences

Luzia offers a user-friendly experience by allowing users to save the chatbot as a contact on their phones and initiate conversations via WhatsApp or Telegram. By leveraging GPT technology, Luzia can converse in Spanish, Portuguese, English, and even other languages. The company uses the phone number to detect the user’s location, enabling the chatbot to communicate in the appropriate language.

The startup aims to introduce Luzia to individuals unfamiliar with AI models. Many first-time users compare the bot to voice assistants like Siri or Alexa. While the app provides a basic onboarding message highlighting its use cases, the company does not actively send educational messages about its various features.

Powerful AI Models and Features

Luzia utilizes a combination of models, including GPT 3.5/4, Llama, and Kandinsky, to facilitate interactions. Users can request the chatbot to generate text for emails, answer questions, transcribe voice notes or audio files, and even generate images based on prompts.

Expansion Plans Supported by Funding

The recent $10 million funding round, with participation from notable investors such as Pau Gasol, a Basketball Hall of Famer, and A* Capital, will enable Luzia to further expand in the United States and continue its growth trajectory. The startup is currently available to users in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, and now the U.S.

Despite potential monetization opportunities, Luzia is currently focused on growth and creating user value. The company believes that commonly used monetization tools are becoming commoditized in the industry and that their current approach will better serve their long-term goals.