Newsnews
News

Google Pay To Shut Down In The US In June

Written by: Mariska Spindler | Published: 24 February 2024
google-pay-to-shut-down-in-the-us-in-june
News

Google has announced that Google Pay is shutting down in the United States in June, as the standalone app has largely been replaced by Google Wallet. The company says the move is designed to simplify its payment apps. After the standalone app shuts down in the United States, it will only be available in Singapore and India.

Key Takeaway

Google Pay is sunsetting its standalone app in the US in June, with the app being available only in Singapore and India thereafter. Users are encouraged to transfer their Google Pay balance to their bank account via the app before June 4.

Consolidation for Simplicity

Although the change may seem sudden, it makes sense for Google to consolidate and simplify its payment apps to make its services less confusing for its users, as it props up Google Wallet as the go-to, singular app for its payment features. Users can continue to access the app’s most popular features right from Google Wallet, which Google says is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the United States.

Important Takeaway

Changes for Users

After June 4, users will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money through the U.S. version of the Google Pay app. Users have until that date to view and transfer their Google Pay balance to their bank account via the app. If you still have funds in your account after that date, you can view and transfer your funds to your bank from the Google Pay website. Users who used the Google Pay app to find offers and deals can still do so using the new deals destination on Google Search, the company says.

Google Wallet as the Primary Payment App

Google Wallet is the company’s primary place for mobile payments in the United States, and will likely remain so. The app lets you use your phone to pay in stores, board a plane, ride transit, store loyalty cards, save driver’s licenses and start your car via a digital key. Google says millions of people in more than 180 countries use Google Pay to check out when shopping on desktop, mobile and in-store.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

France Wants Facebook’s Blockchain Stock Out Of Europe
FINTECH

France Wants Facebook’s Blockchain Stock Out Of Europe

by Caterina Nicolas | 4 November 2019
15 Best KissAnime Alternatives to Watch Anime for Free
ENTERTAINMENT

15 Best KissAnime Alternatives to Watch Anime for Free

by Linnet Chan | 3 October 2020
Dunzo, Backed By Reliance And Google, Faces Salary Delays Again: Troubles Mount For Hyperlocal Delivery Startup
News

Dunzo, Backed By Reliance And Google, Faces Salary Delays Again: Troubles Mount For Hyperlocal Delivery Startup

by Queenie Samples | 31 August 2023
IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff
News

IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff

by Shawnee Danielson | 3 October 2023
What Is A Rug Pull In Crypto
AI

What Is A Rug Pull In Crypto

by Nelle Collins | 15 September 2023
8 Best Honor Smartphone For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Honor Smartphone For 2024

by Queenie Samples | 6 November 2023
10 Best MOBA Games to Play On PC
GAMING

10 Best MOBA Games to Play On PC

by Raye Loving | 18 July 2022
10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now
FINTECH

10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now

by Nalani Straight | 15 September 2019

Recent Stories

Arc Browser’s New AI-Powered ‘Pinch-to-Summarize’ Feature: A Clever Addition With Room For Improvement
News

Arc Browser’s New AI-Powered ‘Pinch-to-Summarize’ Feature: A Clever Addition With Room For Improvement

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
Treating AI Chatbots Nicely Can Improve Performance: Here’s Why
News

Treating AI Chatbots Nicely Can Improve Performance: Here’s Why

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
Humane Delays Ai Pin Ship Date To Mid-April
News

Humane Delays Ai Pin Ship Date To Mid-April

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
Revolutionizing Real Estate: Virtual Staging AI Transforms House Staging With Generative AI
News

Revolutionizing Real Estate: Virtual Staging AI Transforms House Staging With Generative AI

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
Google Pay To Shut Down In The US In June
News

Google Pay To Shut Down In The US In June

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
Reddit’s IPO Filing Cites R/WallStreetBets As A Risk Factor
News

Reddit’s IPO Filing Cites R/WallStreetBets As A Risk Factor

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
How To Breed Goats In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Breed Goats In Minecraft

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024
What Do Frogs Eat Minecraft
GAMING

What Do Frogs Eat Minecraft

by Mariska Spindler | 24 February 2024