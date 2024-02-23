Newsnews
News

Humane Delays Ai Pin Ship Date To Mid-April

Written by: Malanie Walls | Published: 24 February 2024
humane-delays-ai-pin-ship-date-to-mid-april
News

Hardware is difficult, to paraphrase a famous adage. First-generation products from new startups are notoriously so, regardless of how much money and excitement you’ve managed to drum up. Given all that, it’s likely few are too surprised that Humane’s upcoming Ai Pin has been pushed back a bit, from March to “mid-April,” per a new video from the Bay Area startup’s Head of Media, Sam Sheffer.

Key Takeaway

Humane’s Ai Pin ship date has been delayed to mid-April, with the first units set to leave the factory at the end of March for “priority access” customers.

Background of the Delay

In a Sorkin-style walk and talk, Sam Sheffer explains that the first units are set to, “start leaving the factory at the end of March.” If Humane keeps to that time frame, “priority access” customers will begin to receive the unit at some point in mid-April. The remaining preorders, meanwhile, should arrive “shortly after.”

Humane’s Journey

Humane captured a good deal of tech buzz well before its first product was announced, courtesy of its founders’ time at Apple and some appropriately enigmatic prelaunch videos. The Ai Pin was finally unveiled at an event in San Francisco back in early November, where we were able to spend a little controlled hands-on time with the wearable.

Market Trends

The device is the first prominent example of what’s likely to be a growing trend in the consumer hardware world, as more startups look to harness the white-hot world of generative AI for new form factors. Humane is positioning its product as the next step for a space that’s been stuck on the smartphone form factor for more than a decade.

Challenges and Opportunities

For its part, Humane has a lot riding on this launch. The company has thus far raised around $230 million, including last year’s $100 million Series C. There’s a lot to be said for delaying a product until it’s consumer ready. While early adopters are — to an extent — familiar with first-gen bugs, there’s always a limit to such patience. At the very least, a product like this will need to do most of what it’s supposed to do most of the time.

Preorder Details

The Ai Pin is currently available for preorder at $699. Those who do so prior to March 31 will get three months of the device’s $24/month subscription service for free.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Snapchat+ Subscription Service Surpasses 5 Million Paying Users
News

New Snapchat+ Subscription Service Surpasses 5 Million Paying Users

by Courtney Shuck | 22 September 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Linnet Chan | 30 August 2023
When Will Expanse Season 3 Be On Amazon Prime
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Expanse Season 3 Be On Amazon Prime

by Anatola Sandy | 29 August 2023
Humankind Game Preview: Should RTS Fans Be Excited?
GAMING

Humankind Game Preview: Should RTS Fans Be Excited?

by Liuka Sheriff | 3 May 2021
GoodOnes Rebrands As Ollie After Sorting 400 Million Photos
News

GoodOnes Rebrands As Ollie After Sorting 400 Million Photos

by Mariska Spindler | 27 October 2023
9 Best AMD Am3+ CPU for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best AMD Am3+ CPU for 2024

by Caterina Nicolas | 18 August 2023
Understanding The Types Of AI
AI

Understanding The Types Of AI

by Lorri Hinman | 13 September 2019
Amazon Prime Video: A Complete Review of its Cost and Subscription Plans
How To

Amazon Prime Video: A Complete Review of its Cost and Subscription Plans

by Lorri Hinman | 6 April 2020

Recent Stories

Arc Browser’s New AI-Powered ‘Pinch-to-Summarize’ Feature: A Clever Addition With Room For Improvement
News

Arc Browser’s New AI-Powered ‘Pinch-to-Summarize’ Feature: A Clever Addition With Room For Improvement

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
Treating AI Chatbots Nicely Can Improve Performance: Here’s Why
News

Treating AI Chatbots Nicely Can Improve Performance: Here’s Why

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
Humane Delays Ai Pin Ship Date To Mid-April
News

Humane Delays Ai Pin Ship Date To Mid-April

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
Revolutionizing Real Estate: Virtual Staging AI Transforms House Staging With Generative AI
News

Revolutionizing Real Estate: Virtual Staging AI Transforms House Staging With Generative AI

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
Google Pay To Shut Down In The US In June
News

Google Pay To Shut Down In The US In June

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
Reddit’s IPO Filing Cites R/WallStreetBets As A Risk Factor
News

Reddit’s IPO Filing Cites R/WallStreetBets As A Risk Factor

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
How To Breed Goats In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Breed Goats In Minecraft

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024
What Do Frogs Eat Minecraft
GAMING

What Do Frogs Eat Minecraft

by Malanie Walls | 24 February 2024