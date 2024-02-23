humane-delays-ai-pin-ship-date-to-mid-april

Hardware is difficult, to paraphrase a famous adage. First-generation products from new startups are notoriously so, regardless of how much money and excitement you’ve managed to drum up. Given all that, it’s likely few are too surprised that Humane’s upcoming Ai Pin has been pushed back a bit, from March to “mid-April,” per a new video from the Bay Area startup’s Head of Media, Sam Sheffer.

Key Takeaway Humane’s Ai Pin ship date has been delayed to mid-April, with the first units set to leave the factory at the end of March for “priority access” customers.

Background of the Delay

In a Sorkin-style walk and talk, Sam Sheffer explains that the first units are set to, “start leaving the factory at the end of March.” If Humane keeps to that time frame, “priority access” customers will begin to receive the unit at some point in mid-April. The remaining preorders, meanwhile, should arrive “shortly after.”

Humane’s Journey

Humane captured a good deal of tech buzz well before its first product was announced, courtesy of its founders’ time at Apple and some appropriately enigmatic prelaunch videos. The Ai Pin was finally unveiled at an event in San Francisco back in early November, where we were able to spend a little controlled hands-on time with the wearable.

Market Trends

The device is the first prominent example of what’s likely to be a growing trend in the consumer hardware world, as more startups look to harness the white-hot world of generative AI for new form factors. Humane is positioning its product as the next step for a space that’s been stuck on the smartphone form factor for more than a decade.

Challenges and Opportunities

For its part, Humane has a lot riding on this launch. The company has thus far raised around $230 million, including last year’s $100 million Series C. There’s a lot to be said for delaying a product until it’s consumer ready. While early adopters are — to an extent — familiar with first-gen bugs, there’s always a limit to such patience. At the very least, a product like this will need to do most of what it’s supposed to do most of the time.

Preorder Details

The Ai Pin is currently available for preorder at $699. Those who do so prior to March 31 will get three months of the device’s $24/month subscription service for free.