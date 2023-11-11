Introducing Humane’s AI Pin: A Closer Look At The Innovative Wearable

In a nondescript building in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, Humane has opened its doors to the press for a closer look at their groundbreaking product, the AI Pin. This innovative wearable is poised to revolutionize the way we interact with AI. With its unique design and functionality, the AI Pin is set to become the next big thing in computing.

Key Takeaway The AI Pin from Humane is an innovative wearable that combines AI, gesture control, and computational photography. With impressive specifications and a sleek design, it offers a unique way to interact with AI. Humane aims to be a platform for different AI experiences and services, catering to a global audience. Despite its price, the AI Pin has garnered significant interest, setting the stage for its success in the market.

A New Way of Thinking: Productizing AI

Humane’s co-founders, CEO Bethany Bongiorno and President Imran Chaudhri, took the opportunity to share their vision for the company. Bongiorno gave a brief history of Humane, tracing its roots back to their time at Apple. They poached several talented former Apple employees, including CTO Patrick Gates, to bring their vision to life.

Chaudhri framed the AI Pin as a “new way of thinking” and an opportunity to “productize AI.” This lapel-worn device represents a significant leap forward in computing technology, building on the foundation laid by previous technological advancements.

A Glimpse into the AI Pin’s Features

The AI Pin boasts impressive specifications packed into its compact size. It features a Snapdragon processor, 32GB of local storage, and a 12-megapixel camera sensor. The device is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and depth and time-of-flight sensors, providing a seamless user experience.

The AI Pin’s design is sleek and intuitive. The majority of the device is taken up by a touch panel that houses the essential components and a long-lasting battery. Above the touch panel, a camera bar with a laser projection system adds a visually stunning element to the device.

Interacting with the AI Pin

The AI Pin’s primary function is voice-first, but it also incorporates gesture control. By tapping the touchpad, users can activate the camera and prompt the device to project information onto their hand. The laser projections can display text, including messages and previews of photos.

The device’s weight is offset by a “battery booster” included in the package, extending the battery life to approximately nine hours. Additionally, an egg-shaped case provides an additional full charge. Charging is done through pins on the rear of the device or via a charging pad for home use.

The Role of AI in the AI Pin

The AI Pin is at the forefront of the generative AI wave. Humane has collaborated with OpenAI, leveraging their AI models such as GPT-4. The device also crawls various search engines and resources to provide accurate and relevant information to users. Humane aims to be a platform for different AI experiences and services, exploring various revenue models to support its growth.

Creating a Seamless Experience

The AI Pin is designed to continuously update and add new features in the background. It utilizes context, including recently asked questions and location, to deliver a personalized experience. The on-board camera incorporates computational photography techniques to enhance the quality of photos and ensure optimal results.

Price and Availability

The AI Pin comes with a price tag of $699, along with a monthly subscription fee of $24. While this might seem steep for a first-gen product, the features and capabilities it offers make it a worthy investment. Humane has already seen significant interest, with over 110,000 people signing up for the waiting list. The device will initially be available for pre-order in the U.S., with priority access given to those on the waiting list.