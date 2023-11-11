Newsnews
News

Zeekr, Geely’s Luxury Electric Vehicle Brand, Sets Its Sights On US IPO Amid Concerns Of China’s Influence

Written by: Rea Halley | Published: 12 November 2023
zeekr-geelys-luxury-electric-vehicle-brand-sets-its-sights-on-us-ipo-amid-concerns-of-chinas-influence
News

Luxury electric vehicle brand Zeekr, owned by Chinese automotive giant Geely, is making preparations for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The announcement came after Zeekr submitted a regulatory filing on Thursday, shedding light on its financial performance and highlighting concerns about the potential influence of the Chinese government on its business operations.

Key Takeaway

Zeekr, the luxury electric vehicle brand owned by Geely, is preparing for an IPO in the U.S., marking the first major Chinese listing in nearly two years. Despite the potential for lucrative opportunities, concerns persist over the influence of the Chinese government on Zeekr’s business decisions. Investors should closely follow geopolitical developments and regulatory changes in order to make informed investment decisions.

Zeekr’s Path to Going Public

It has been almost a year since Zeekr revealed its intention to confidentially file for an IPO in the U.S. The forthcoming listing will mark a significant milestone, as it will be the first major Chinese IPO in the American market in nearly two years. This follows China’s temporary prohibition on foreign IPOs. In August 2022, a deal between Washington and Beijing was struck, which mitigated the risk of delisting for over 200 Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. The agreement allows U.S. regulators to scrutinize the auditing records of Chinese firms trading in the United States.

Concerns Over Chinese Influence

However, the regulatory filing also highlights one of the main risk factors associated with Zeekr’s IPO: the potential influence of the Chinese government. As a Chinese-owned company, Zeekr faces the challenge of balancing its business decisions with potential government intervention from Beijing. The filing explicitly acknowledges this risk, suggesting that the Chinese government may impact Zeekr’s strategic choices and operational autonomy.

This concern underscores the importance of investors closely monitoring the Chinese market and the political landscape, as it could indirectly impact Zeekr’s performance in the future. Geopolitical tensions and regulatory shifts in China have previously affected other Chinese companies operating in overseas markets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Beijing Grants Approval For Zeekr And WeRide’s US IPOs, Taking A Step Closer To Going Public
News

Beijing Grants Approval For Zeekr And WeRide’s US IPOs, Taking A Step Closer To Going Public

by Julianne Steele | 30 August 2023
WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China
News

WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China

by Irina Enders | 11 October 2023
Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023
News

Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023

by Glen Dunne | 9 October 2023
Amazon Prime Video Coming To Polestar 2 And Volvo Cars
News

Amazon Prime Video Coming To Polestar 2 And Volvo Cars

by Coriss Mariscal | 14 September 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
Polestar Unveils New Tech And Next-Gen Vehicles To Tackle Softening EV Demand
News

Polestar Unveils New Tech And Next-Gen Vehicles To Tackle Softening EV Demand

by Camille Hubbell | 12 November 2023
EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers
News

EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers

by Priscilla Jablonski | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

OpenAI Hosts First-Ever Dev Conference, Announces New Products
News

OpenAI Hosts First-Ever Dev Conference, Announces New Products

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
Zeekr, Geely’s Luxury Electric Vehicle Brand, Sets Its Sights On US IPO Amid Concerns Of China’s Influence
News

Zeekr, Geely’s Luxury Electric Vehicle Brand, Sets Its Sights On US IPO Amid Concerns Of China’s Influence

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
The Watermelon Emoji: A Symbol Of Palestinian Resistance
News

The Watermelon Emoji: A Symbol Of Palestinian Resistance

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
Introducing Humane’s AI Pin: A Closer Look At The Innovative Wearable
News

Introducing Humane’s AI Pin: A Closer Look At The Innovative Wearable

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
Superpowered Makes A Pivot To Become Vapi, A Voice API Platform For Bots
News

Superpowered Makes A Pivot To Become Vapi, A Voice API Platform For Bots

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
The Perfect Gifts For Book Lovers This Holiday Season
News

The Perfect Gifts For Book Lovers This Holiday Season

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case
News

5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023
AI’s Impact On Expertise: How AI Can Make You Worse At What You’re Good At
News

AI’s Impact On Expertise: How AI Can Make You Worse At What You’re Good At

by Rea Halley | 12 November 2023