Amazon Prime Video Coming To Polestar 2 And Volvo Cars

Written by: Coriss Mariscal | Published: 14 September 2023
Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading streaming video services, is set to make its way into vehicles equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and, eventually, the Volvo EX90. This announcement was made at the Detroit Auto Show by Google’s Android for Cars team.

Key Takeaway

Amazon Prime Video is now accessible through the Google Play Store app in certain vehicles, including the Polestar 2 and Volvo Cars. This integration demonstrates Google’s ongoing efforts to bring popular streaming services into the automotive industry. As Polestar and Volvo continue to collaborate with Google, their future models are expected to feature even greater capabilities and more apps.

In-Car App Availability

The Amazon Prime Video app will be available within the Google Play Store app on select models of the Polestar 2 and other vehicles. However, it can only be accessed when the vehicle is parked. This restriction is understandable, especially for electric vehicle (EV) owners who need to park for an extended period of time to recharge.

Google’s Push into Automotive

This latest announcement reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the automotive industry. Polestar, the Swedish EV maker owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co and part of Volvo Car Group, has been at the forefront of these efforts.

The “Google built-in” product, powered by Google’s Android Automotive operating system, seamlessly integrates Google automotive services directly into the vehicle. Based on the open-source mobile operating system Linux, Android Automotive OS was modified by Google specifically for use by automakers.

Volvo and Polestar as Early Adopters

Volvo and Polestar were among the first automakers to feature Google’s Android Automotive OS with Google built-in when it was launched in 2019. As a result, the Polestar 2 and select Volvo Cars have been early recipients of new apps. Earlier this year, YouTube was introduced to these vehicles, and now Amazon Prime Video is joining the lineup.

The collaboration between Polestar and Google continues to develop Android Automotive OS, setting the stage for the automaker’s next-generation models such as the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. These upcoming models are expected to offer larger screens, enhanced capabilities, and, of course, a wide range of apps.

Amazon Prime Video Coming To Polestar 2 And Volvo Cars
