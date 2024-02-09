Newsnews
Xensam Secures $40M For AI Software Asset Management

Written by: Kara Bolen | Published: 9 February 2024
Key Takeaway

Xensam's successful funding round of $40 million from Expedition Growth Capital underscores the growing importance of AI-driven software asset management in the enterprise IT landscape. The company's strategic use of AI technology positions it as a key player in helping organizations effectively track, monitor, and manage software usage, addressing the complexities arising from the widespread adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions.

Software asset management startup Xensam, based in Stockholm, has successfully raised $40 million in its first round of external funding after operating independently for eight years. The investment comes from Expedition Growth Capital, a London-based investor, and will be utilized to further develop Xensam's AI technology stack, expand its workforce, and penetrate the U.S. market.

Xensam's Growth and Market Position

Xensam, co-founded by CEO Oskar Fösker and CTO Gustav, has managed to maintain majority ownership even after securing the funding. The company currently serves 200 customers, including prominent names such as Volvo's Polestar and Northvolt. With an impressive annual recurring revenue growth rate of 126%, Xensam has established itself as a key player in the software asset management space.

The Significance of Software Asset Management

The global expenditure on enterprise software reached nearly $900 billion in 2023, highlighting the substantial investment organizations make in this area. The proliferation of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions has led to a complex landscape where large enterprises may have hundreds or even thousands of software licenses. This necessitates robust management to optimize spending, enhance productivity, and bolster security.

Xensam's Approach and Utilization of AI

Xensam's differentiation lies in its utilization of AI to comprehensively scan and understand an organization's network, providing real-time insights into the usage of thousands of applications across cloud and on-premise environments. The company's AI technology plays a pivotal role in software normalization, enabling the standardization of raw data into meta data-populated applications. Additionally, Xensam employs AI in its front-end operations, leveraging a chatbot trained on its system to interact with users and provide valuable information and reports.

Future Plans and Business Philosophy

While Xensam has not disclosed specific details about its upcoming products, it has expressed its intention to launch new offerings in the second quarter. The company's decision to bootstrap its operations for eight years reflects its commitment to building a sustainable business model. According to Fösker, the move to secure external funding was driven by the desire to accelerate growth while maintaining the company's cultural values.

