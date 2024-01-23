Newsnews
News

Blueshift Secures $40M In Debt Financing To Expand AI-based Marketing Automation Platform

Written by: Rosina Hulsey | Published: 23 January 2024
News

Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup, has successfully secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. The company, founded in 2014, specializes in leveraging AI to assist brands in automating and personalizing engagement across various marketing channels.

Key Takeaway

Blueshift, a marketing automation startup, secures $40 million in debt financing to enhance its AI-driven platform for personalized customer engagement across marketing channels.

Expanding Operations and Refinancing Debt

The CEO of Blueshift, Vijay Chittoor, has revealed that the funds from the loan will be utilized to refinance the company’s existing debt and to support the expansion of sales, marketing, and general operations. Chittoor emphasized the necessity of adapting to the increasing volume of customer data across multiple channels, stating that manual marketing approaches are no longer practical.

AI-driven Personalized Engagement

Blueshift’s primary focus is to drive personalized engagement across channels by utilizing AI-based decision-making. The company aims to automate various marketing aspects through AI, unifying and organizing customer data from third-party sources to create comprehensive customer profiles. This enables marketers to leverage AI for customer segmentation and identifying the most effective channels and timing for engagement.

Competition and Market Potential

Blueshift faces competition from various vendors in the marketing automation space, with the challenge of attracting businesses away from established incumbents. Despite the competitive landscape, the marketing automation segment is projected to witness significant growth, with a potential market value of $13.32 billion by 2030, according to a study from Emergen Research.

