Docker Introduces Docker Build Cloud For Cloud-based Container Builds

Written by: Beitris Keaton | Published: 23 January 2024
At DockerCon last year, Docker unveiled its Docker Build remote build service. Today, the company has taken a significant step forward with the introduction of Docker Build Cloud. This fully managed service enables development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud, promising to accelerate build times by up to 39x.

Key Takeaway

Docker introduces Docker Build Cloud, a managed service allowing development teams to accelerate build times by up to 39x by offloading image builds to the cloud. The service is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing developer workflows and tools, offering a hybrid local+cloud strategy.

Bringing Cloud Power to Local Development

Giri Sreenivas, Docker’s chief product officer, emphasized the opportunity to provide developers with faster build times without altering their workflows or tools. The new service aims to bring the power of the cloud to local development, complementing Docker’s existing toolchain.

Hybrid Strategy and Pricing

Docker is adopting a local+cloud hybrid strategy, offering developers faster builds in the cloud within their familiar toolset. The company will provide a number of free minutes for remote builds based on the subscription tier, including free users on the Docker Personal plan. Additionally, Docker Build Cloud plans start at $5 per seat/month for 200 build minutes, with extra time costing $0.05/minute.

Enhanced Features and Integration

Docker plans to enhance the build speedups by optimizing data caching and providing more transparency around its utilization. Furthermore, the company intends to add reporting features for users to track time saved by using remote builds. Docker is also exploring ways to ensure better integration between its products, potentially combining Docker Cloud Build with Docker Scout for improved security.

