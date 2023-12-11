Newsnews
News

Docker Acquires AtomicJar, A Testing Startup With Impressive Potential

Written by: Giuditta Erskine | Published: 12 December 2023
docker-acquires-atomicjar-a-testing-startup-with-impressive-potential
News

Docker, the company known for pioneering container technology, has made an exciting move in the acquisition of AtomicJar, a rising startup in the testing space. AtomicJar had previously raised an impressive $25 million in Series A funding in January, establishing itself as a promising player in the industry. By joining forces with Docker, AtomicJar’s 19 employees will now become part of Docker’s new testing division.

Key Takeaway

Docker has acquired AtomicJar, a startup that specializes in testing container applications. This move allows Docker to strengthen its position as a leading provider of comprehensive developer tools and services.

Although the purchase price was not disclosed, the acquisition of AtomicJar is a significant move for Docker. The company has been actively developing a comprehensive suite of build, test, and deploy services on the Docker platform, specifically targeting developers working on projects before they go into production. With the acquisition, Docker is gaining the crucial testing component to enhance its offering.

One of the advantages of the acquisition is that AtomicJar’s platform was built on top of Docker. It was also one of the top 10 applications in the Docker marketplace, enjoying significant popularity. Testcontainers, AtomicJar’s flagship product, has been widely adopted, with millions of pulls or downloads each month and over 600,000 unique IP addresses accessing it regularly.

AtomicJar’s value proposition lies in solving a critical problem for developers. Traditional testing methods often rely on representations of testing components, rather than the actual software, leading to doubts about the accuracy of the tests in reproducing real-world scenarios. Testcontainers, on the other hand, addresses this issue by testing against real versions of dependent software pieces.

While AtomicJar’s co-founder, Sergei Egorov, initially had no intentions to sell the company, the alignment between Docker and AtomicJar, coupled with a favorable offer, made the deal compelling. Despite the challenges of the market, AtomicJar had secured sufficient funding to continue building independently. However, the opportunity for quicker liquidity, combined with the product and cultural fit with Docker, convinced Egorov and his team to seize the moment.

The acquisition has been met with enthusiasm from investors as well. Ed Sim, managing partner at Boldstart, an early investor in AtomicJar, acknowledges the decision to sell ultimately lies with the founders. In this case, the attractive offer and opportunity to collaborate with Docker made it an appealing choice.

AtomicJar’s success can be attributed to the brilliant work of co-founder Richard North, who created the original Testcontainers open-source project in 2015. Joined by Egorov in 2021, the duo built the commercial company on top of the open-source project, attracting notable users like Uber, Netflix, Spotify, and Capital One. In total, AtomicJar raised $29 million in funding prior to the acquisition.

With the acquisition of AtomicJar, Docker secures a talented team and a solid foothold in the testing market. This strategic move allows Docker to expand its developer-centric offerings and reinforces its position as a leading provider of containerization tools and services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Which Software Is Used For PHP Coding
TECHNOLOGY

Which Software Is Used For PHP Coding

by Renae Longo | 17 September 2023
How To Run An Algorand Node
AI

How To Run An Algorand Node

by Lind Hilburn | 16 September 2023
How To Dedicate More RAM To Minecraft Server
TECHNOLOGY

How To Dedicate More RAM To Minecraft Server

by Malorie Poindexter | 19 November 2023
Docker Unveils New Remote Container Builds And Debugging Tools At DockerCon
News

Docker Unveils New Remote Container Builds And Debugging Tools At DockerCon

by Catarina Moua | 5 October 2023
How To Use Docker Image Eos-Dev For Building Smart Contracts Mainnet
FINTECH

How To Use Docker Image Eos-Dev For Building Smart Contracts Mainnet

by Berta Beals | 16 November 2023
How To Deploy Machine Learning Models
FINTECH

How To Deploy Machine Learning Models

by Nanine Mcdonough | 17 November 2023
Zbox-ID80-U Atom D2700 Mini PC Barebone System – What Is Maxed RAM?
TECHNOLOGY

Zbox-ID80-U Atom D2700 Mini PC Barebone System – What Is Maxed RAM?

by Valeda Mann | 30 November 2023
How To Allocate More RAM To Minecraft Server Forge
TECHNOLOGY

How To Allocate More RAM To Minecraft Server Forge

by Rayna Purnell | 19 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Replace A Case Fan In IBuyPower Cases
TECHNOLOGY

How To Replace A Case Fan In IBuyPower Cases

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
3-Pin Molex For Case Fan: Where Does It Go?
TECHNOLOGY

3-Pin Molex For Case Fan: Where Does It Go?

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
What Case Fan Size Does My Computer Case Fit
TECHNOLOGY

What Case Fan Size Does My Computer Case Fit

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
What Is The Quietest Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Quietest Case Fan

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
How To Disassemble A NZXT Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Disassemble A NZXT Case Fan

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
What Does PST Mean In Case Fan?
TECHNOLOGY

What Does PST Mean In Case Fan?

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
How To Mount 120mm Top Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Mount 120mm Top Case Fan

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023
How Long Can A Case Fan Last
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Can A Case Fan Last

by Giuditta Erskine | 13 December 2023