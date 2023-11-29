Polestar’s Climate-Tweeting “Bot” Challenges Misinformation And Highlights Electric Vehicle Benefits

When Polestar unveiled its “Truth Bot” on X (formerly Twitter), many were surprised to learn that it was actually more human than machine. The bot was created as part of Polestar’s efforts to combat climate misinformation on social media platforms, particularly in light of the escalating disinformation surrounding the climate crisis.

Key Takeaway Polestar’s “Truth Bot” is not your typical automated bot. It combines automated identification of relevant tweets with human moderation to combat climate misinformation on social media. While the fight against automated bots and climate disinformation remains a challenge, Polestar’s approach prioritizes accuracy and provides a valuable resource for those seeking reliable information on the climate crisis and electrification.

A Human Touch

Unlike typical automated bots, Polestar’s Truth Bot incorporates a significant human element in its operation. While it automatically identifies tweets related to specific climate “topic buckets,” human moderators review and select the tweets to respond to, ensuring that the appropriate and accurate information is shared. This approach is a strategic decision by Polestar to prioritize accuracy over automation, given the potential for automated posts to spread false information.

Fighting Fire with Fire

Climate denialism is rampant on social media, with a study published in Climate Policy revealing that bots were responsible for a quarter of climate denial tweets in 2021. With this in mind, Polestar’s intention is to counter disinformation by leveraging a combination of human oversight and automated responses. While the volume of misinformation spread by fully automated bots remains a challenge, it is encouraging to see efforts being made to tackle the issue head-on.

The Benefits of Electric Vehicles

Polestar, as an electric vehicle manufacturer, unsurprisingly advocates for the benefits of electric cars over traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Their Truth Bot promotes accurate information regarding the climate crisis and electrification, citing authoritative sources such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), International Energy Agency (IEA), and Carbon Brief. However, it is worth noting that Polestar’s focus has primarily been on electric cars, without mentioning other crucial aspects of transportation decarbonization, such as buses and trains.