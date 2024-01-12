Newsnews
News

Hertz To Sell EVs Due To Ride-Share Driver Rollout Issues

Written by: Krissie Andrus | Published: 13 January 2024
hertz-to-sell-evs-due-to-ride-share-driver-rollout-issues
News

Hertz, the rental car company, made headlines with its plans to purchase 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans and 65,000 Polestars for its fleet. However, a recent SEC filing revealed that Hertz will be selling 20,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs) and replacing them with fossil fuel–powered vehicles. This decision marks a significant shift from the company’s initial EV strategy and raises questions about the challenges of introducing new products to the market.

Key Takeaway

Hertz’s decision to sell a portion of its EVs reflects the complexities and challenges of integrating electric vehicles into the ride-share market, highlighting the importance of thorough market assessment and product introduction strategies for businesses.

EV Transition Stumble

Hertz’s move to sell a portion of its EVs underscores the complexities of transitioning to electric vehicles, especially in the ride-share sector. Initially, Hertz directed a majority of its EVs to Uber drivers, aligning with Uber’s efforts to promote EV adoption among its drivers. The allure of lower operating costs and longer rental periods seemed promising for Hertz. CEO Stephen Scherr highlighted the potential of EVs in the ride-share market during the company’s Q3 earnings call, emphasizing the growing importance of electrification in the industry.

Unforeseen Challenges

While EVs offered advantages such as reduced maintenance costs and higher rental prices, Hertz encountered unanticipated obstacles. The cost of repairing collision damage on EVs, particularly Teslas, exceeded expectations. This issue, compounded by the relative novelty of EVs in the market, resulted in higher repair expenses. The lack of extensive experience with repairing EVs, compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles, contributed to the increased costs and operational challenges for Hertz.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Driving The 2025 Porsche Macan EV Prototype: A First Look
News

Driving The 2025 Porsche Macan EV Prototype: A First Look

by Blaire Largent | 11 October 2023
New Direction For Revel: EV Charging And Ride-Hail
News

New Direction For Revel: EV Charging And Ride-Hail

by Lyndsay Epstein | 4 November 2023
Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US
News

Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US

by Gabey Merrifield | 19 October 2023
Flexport Acquires Convoy’s Assets, Revel Discontinues Mopeds, And UAW Targets Toyota And Tesla
News

Flexport Acquires Convoy’s Assets, Revel Discontinues Mopeds, And UAW Targets Toyota And Tesla

by Sada Cardona | 6 November 2023
How To Value SaaS Companies
FINTECH

How To Value SaaS Companies

by Jerrylee Carpenter | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

When Will Summoner Release Lost Ark
GAMING

When Will Summoner Release Lost Ark

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
When Does Reaper Come Out Lost Ark
GAMING

When Does Reaper Come Out Lost Ark

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
Nasdaq CEO’s Optimistic Comments Hint At Tech Industry’s Bright Future
News

Nasdaq CEO’s Optimistic Comments Hint At Tech Industry’s Bright Future

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
Coast Runner Set To Launch Affordable $2,400 CNC Mill
News

Coast Runner Set To Launch Affordable $2,400 CNC Mill

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
CES 2024: Latest Reveals, Innovations, And Surprises Unveiled
News

CES 2024: Latest Reveals, Innovations, And Surprises Unveiled

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
Hertz To Sell EVs Due To Ride-Share Driver Rollout Issues
News

Hertz To Sell EVs Due To Ride-Share Driver Rollout Issues

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
How To Establish A Profitable AI Startup: Tips For Success
News

How To Establish A Profitable AI Startup: Tips For Success

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024
Bitcoin ETF Fees Drop As Competition Heats Up
News

Bitcoin ETF Fees Drop As Competition Heats Up

by Krissie Andrus | 13 January 2024