Driving The 2025 Porsche Macan EV Prototype: A First Look

Porsche’s ambitious plan to electrify its fleet is gaining momentum as it aims to electrify half of its vehicles by 2025 and make 80% of its offerings fully electric by 2030. One of the highlights of this electrification push is the upcoming 2025 Macan, Porsche’s compact SUV that will be built on the Premium Platform Electric. With an 800-volt architecture developed in collaboration with Audi, the Macan promises exceptional performance and a range of more than 310 miles on a single charge. Here’s a closer look at the driving experience of the prototype Macan EV.

Key Takeaway The 2025 Porsche Macan EV prototype offers a thrilling glimpse into Porsche’s electrified future. With exceptional range, impressive performance, and dynamic handling, the Macan EV sets a high bar for compact electric SUVs. While certain features, such as the choice of tires and the absence of one-pedal driving, may not suit everyone, Porsche’s commitment to driver engagement and delivering an exhilarating driving experience is evident in the Macan EV.

Nuts and Bolts: Impressive Performance and Charging Capabilities

Equipped with a 12-module, 100 kWh battery that can be charged at speeds up to 270 kW, the Macan EV is set to deliver outstanding performance. While Porsche has not provided an EPA-estimated range yet, the European WLTP cycle suggests a range of over 310 miles. The Macan EV features two electric motors, and power output increases as you move up the trim line. The top trim is expected to offer more than 600 horsepower, over 735 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-62 mile per hour time of under four seconds. With an onboard charger and the ability to charge at older stations with 400-volt parallel charging, the Macan makes recharging convenient for owners.

Unparalleled Driving Experience: Twisty Roads and Instant Torque

The test drive of the Macan EV took place on the twisty roads above Malibu, offering an ideal setting to experience the performance and handling of this compact SUV. Thanks to its electric drivetrain, the Macan delivers instant torque, allowing for powerful acceleration and seamless mid-corner throttle response. With three driving modes to choose from, the Macan offers a range of experiences, gradually tightening up steering and throttle response as you progress from Normal to Sport and Sport+. The latter two modes even produce a futuristic Jetson-like sound, providing audible clues to the vehicle’s agility and speed.

Dynamic Handling and Innovative Features

The Macan sets itself apart with its dynamic handling, aided by features like rear-axle steering and Active Suspension Management. At slower speeds, the rear wheels turn opposite the front wheels, enhancing maneuverability and creating a controlled oversteer effect. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in-phase with the front to ensure stability and improved handling. However, some may find the ride a bit firm, especially over rough or uneven pavement.

A Few Considerations: Tires and One-Pedal Driving

While the Macan EV impresses on many fronts, there are a few points worth noting. The choice of all-season tires, instead of sticky summer tires, may disappoint those seeking maximum grip and performance. However, Porsche’s decision to offer all-season tires aligns with the preferences of the U.S. market. Additionally, for those hoping for one-pedal driving, the Macan EV lacks such a feature. Porsche wants drivers to remain engaged and has retained the manual brake pedal, ensuring a more traditional driving experience. The Macan EV does feature regenerative braking, offering energy recuperation similar to the Taycan.