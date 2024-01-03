Gaming & Entertainmentgaming-and-entertainmentPC Gamingpc-gaming
PC Gaming

How To Turn Off Game Controller In Tera

Written by: Babara Cureton | Published: 3 January 2024
Introduction

Welcome to the world of Tera, where adventure awaits at every turn. As you embark on your journey through this captivating realm, you may find yourself in need of a brief interlude from wielding your game controller. Whether it's to take a moment to appreciate the stunning landscapes, engage in a quick chat with fellow players, or simply step away for a breather, knowing how to turn off your game controller in Tera can be a valuable skill.

In this guide, we'll explore two straightforward methods to help you achieve this. The first method involves disconnecting the controller, offering a quick and effective way to temporarily suspend its functionality. The second method delves into the game's settings, demonstrating how to disable controller input within Tera itself. By familiarizing yourself with these techniques, you'll have the flexibility to seamlessly transition between using your controller and taking a controller-free approach within the game.

So, whether you're seeking a moment of respite or aiming to switch to a different input method, mastering these methods will empower you to navigate Tera on your terms. Let's dive into the steps and unlock the freedom to tailor your gaming experience to your preferences.

 

Method 1: Disconnecting the Controller

When the need arises to temporarily disable your game controller in Tera, disconnecting the controller from your gaming setup provides a swift solution. Follow these simple steps to accomplish this:

  • Locate the cable or wireless receiver connecting your controller to the gaming device.
  • If your controller is wired, gently unplug the cable from the gaming device’s USB port.
  • If your controller is wireless, power it off by following the manufacturer’s instructions or removing the batteries.

By executing these steps, you effectively suspend the controller’s input, granting you the freedom to explore Tera without its influence. Whether you’re transitioning to a different input method or simply taking a controller-free moment within the game, this method offers a seamless way to temporarily disconnect your controller.

Now that you’ve mastered the art of disconnecting your controller, let’s delve into an alternative method to disable controller input directly within the game’s settings.

 

Method 2: Disabling Controller Input in Game Settings

If you prefer a method that allows you to disable the controller input from within the game itself, Tera offers this functionality within its settings. Follow these steps to accomplish this:

  1. Launch Tera and navigate to the game’s main menu or options screen.
  2. Locate the “Settings” or “Options” menu within Tera, typically accessible from the main interface.
  3. Look for the “Input” or “Controller” section within the settings menu.
  4. Find the option to disable or turn off controller input. This may be presented as a toggle switch or a specific setting to deactivate the controller.
  5. Activate the option to disable the controller input, effectively suspending its functionality within Tera.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly disable the controller input directly from within Tera’s settings, providing you with the flexibility to transition to alternative input methods or take a controller-free approach within the game. This method empowers you to tailor your gaming experience to your preferences, ensuring that you can navigate Tera according to your desired input method at any given moment.

Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of both methods, you possess the capability to effortlessly manage your controller input in Tera, enhancing your gaming experience with newfound flexibility and control.

 

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve now gained valuable insights into two effective methods for turning off your game controller in Tera. Whether you’re seeking a moment of respite, transitioning to a different input method, or simply exploring the game without the influence of a controller, mastering these techniques empowers you to navigate Tera on your terms.

By disconnecting the controller, you can swiftly suspend its functionality, providing you with the freedom to explore Tera without its influence. This method offers a seamless way to temporarily disconnect your controller, allowing you to switch to a controller-free approach within the game.

Alternatively, by disabling the controller input within Tera’s settings, you can tailor your gaming experience to your preferences with ease. This method empowers you to seamlessly transition to alternative input methods or take a controller-free approach within the game, providing you with newfound flexibility and control over your gaming experience.

With these methods at your disposal, you can effortlessly manage your controller input in Tera, ensuring that you can navigate the game according to your desired input method at any given moment. Whether you’re embarking on a solo quest, teaming up with fellow players, or immersing yourself in the game’s rich lore, having the flexibility to control your input method enhances your overall gaming experience.

So, as you venture further into the captivating world of Tera, armed with the knowledge of these methods, may your gaming experience be enriched by the freedom to tailor your gameplay to your preferences, seamlessly transitioning between different input methods as you embark on your adventures.

