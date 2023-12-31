Steam Tera: How To Remove Game Controller From Showing

Introduction

Welcome to the world of Tera, an exhilarating and visually stunning action-packed MMORPG that offers an immersive gaming experience. As a player, you may find yourself navigating through the enchanting landscapes and engaging in epic battles, all within the captivating realm of Tera. However, when using Steam to launch Tera, you may encounter the persistent display of the game controller interface, which can be a hindrance for some players.

This article aims to guide you through the process of removing the game controller from showing when launching Tera through Steam. By following the steps outlined below, you can seamlessly transition into the game without the controller interface overshadowing your gaming experience. Whether you prefer the traditional keyboard and mouse setup or a different controller, this tutorial will assist you in customizing your gaming environment to suit your preferences.

So, if you're ready to delve into the captivating world of Tera without the distraction of the game controller interface, let's explore how to remove it from showing when launching the game through Steam.

Accessing Steam Tera

Before we delve into the process of removing the game controller from showing when launching Tera through Steam, it’s essential to understand how to access Tera within the Steam platform. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate to the game:

Launch Steam: Open the Steam application on your computer by double-clicking the Steam icon on your desktop or by searching for “Steam” in the Windows search bar. Log In: If prompted, log in to your Steam account using your credentials. Library: Once logged in, navigate to the “Library” tab located at the top of the Steam window. This tab contains a list of all the games in your Steam library. Search for Tera: In the search bar within the Library section, type “Tera” and press Enter. This action will filter the list to display Tera, making it easier to locate. Click on Tera: Once Tera appears in the search results, click on the game to access its details and options. Launch Tera: After selecting Tera, you can launch the game by clicking the “Play” button, initiating the process of entering the mesmerizing world of Tera.

Now that you know how to access Tera through Steam, let’s proceed to the next step, where we’ll focus on removing the game controller from showing when launching Tera.

Removing Game Controller from Showing

Upon launching Tera through Steam, the game controller interface may appear, potentially disrupting your preferred gaming setup. To remove the game controller from showing when launching Tera, follow the steps below:

Access Steam Big Picture Mode: If you have Steam Big Picture Mode enabled, navigate to it by clicking on the controller icon in the top-right corner of the Steam window. This will open the Big Picture Mode interface, designed for a more immersive gaming experience. Navigate to Tera: Within Steam Big Picture Mode, locate Tera in your library of games. You can use the search function or browse through your library to find Tera. Manage Game: Once you’ve located Tera, select the game and navigate to the “Manage Game” option, which can typically be found by clicking on the three vertical dots or through a similar menu option. Controller Configuration: In the “Manage Game” menu, select “Controller Configuration” to access the controller settings specifically for Tera. Edit Controller Configuration: Within the Controller Configuration interface, you’ll have the option to customize the controller settings for Tera. Look for the option to remove or disable the controller configuration for the game. Remove Controller Configuration: Depending on your preferences, you can either remove the existing controller configuration entirely or modify it to suit your preferred input method, such as keyboard and mouse. Save Changes: After making the necessary adjustments to the controller configuration, be sure to save the changes before exiting the Controller Configuration interface.

By following these steps, you can effectively remove the game controller from showing when launching Tera through Steam, allowing you to seamlessly transition into the game using your preferred input method.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve successfully learned how to remove the game controller from showing when launching Tera through Steam. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can now enjoy a seamless transition into the captivating world of Tera without the distraction of the game controller interface.

Customizing your gaming experience to align with your preferred input method, whether it’s a keyboard and mouse setup or a different controller, allows you to fully immerse yourself in the exhilarating gameplay and stunning visuals that Tera has to offer.

Remember, the ability to remove the game controller from showing provides you with the flexibility to tailor your gaming environment to suit your individual preferences. Whether you’re embarking on epic quests, engaging in intense battles, or exploring the enchanting landscapes of Tera, your gaming experience is now enhanced by the seamless transition into the game.

So, go ahead and dive back into the mesmerizing world of Tera, knowing that you have the freedom to enjoy the game on your terms. Embrace the adventure that awaits, and may your journey through Tera be filled with excitement and triumph!