Introducing the ultimate guide to the "15 Amazing Logitech Rollerball Mouse for 2023." If you're a tech enthusiast or simply on the lookout for the latest innovations in computer peripherals, this carefully curated list is just what you need. Logitech, renowned for its exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology, has launched an impressive lineup of rollerball mice that are set to revolutionize the way we interact with our devices. In this article, we will explore the top 15 Logitech rollerball mouse models that are expected to dominate the market in 2023. Get ready to experience a whole new level of precision, comfort, and efficiency with these remarkable gadgets.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse provides ergonomic comfort, precise tracking, and easy thumb control. Its sculpted ergonomic shape fits naturally in your hand, reducing hand and arm strain. The thumb control allows for smooth tracking and precise cursor control on any surface. It is perfect for tight workspaces and can connect via Bluetooth or USB, offering a range of up to 33 ft. The mouse is made with environmentally-friendly materials, including post consumer recycled plastic and FSC-certified packaging. With up to 24 months of use from a single AA battery, this trackball mouse is both convenient and efficient. It also features convenient controls for easy navigation and browsing. The Logitech ERGO M575 is compatible with Windows, PC, and Mac.

Key Features Ergonomic comfort design, relaxed hand and arm

Smooth thumb control, precise tracking

Perfect for tight workspaces

2 ways to connect and multi-OS

Made with post consumer recycled plastic

Up to 24-month use from a single AA battery

Convenient controls for easy navigation Specifications Color: Graphite

Dimension: 1.89Lx3.94Wx5.28H

Pros Ergonomic design for comfort

Ergonomic design for comfort Accurate and precise tracking

Accurate and precise tracking Ideal for tight workspaces

Ideal for tight workspaces Multiple connection options

Multiple connection options Eco-friendly materials and packaging

Eco-friendly materials and packaging Long battery life

Long battery life Convenient controls for easy navigation Cons May take time to get used to

May take time to get used to USB receiver may experience connectivity issues

USB receiver may experience connectivity issues Mechanical operation can be clunky initially

Mechanical operation can be clunky initially Movement could be smoother

Movement could be smoother Not as good as previous model (M570)

The Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse is a highly ergonomic and efficient mouse that offers precise tracking and easy thumb control. Its comfortable design reduces hand and arm strain, making it perfect for long hours of work. While it may take a little time to get used to, it provides accurate cursor control on any surface and is ideal for tight workspaces. The multiple connectivity options and long battery life add to its convenience. The mouse is also made with environmentally-friendly materials, showcasing Logitech’s commitment to sustainability. Overall, the Logitech ERGO M575 is a great choice for anyone seeking an ergonomic and reliable trackball mouse.

Overall Score: 8.7/10

The Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse is designed for ergonomic comfort, with a sculpted shape that fits naturally in your hand. It offers smooth thumb control for precise cursor movement on any surface, and the cursor speed can be adjusted using Logitech Options software. The trackball design makes it ideal for tight workspaces, and it can easily connect to your device via Bluetooth or the USB receiver. With up to 24 months of battery life and convenient controls, such as back and forward buttons, this mouse is a great choice for Windows, PC, and Mac users. It also features environmentally friendly materials, with plastic parts made from recycled plastic and responsible packaging.

Key Features Ergonomic comfort design, relaxed hand and arm

Smooth thumb control and adjustable cursor speed

Optimal for tight workspaces

Two ways to connect and multi-OS compatibility

Up to 24 months of battery life

Convenient controls for easy navigation Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.50Lx4.20Wx2.00H

Size: 5.3" x 3.9" x 1.9"

Pros Ergonomic design for comfortable use

Ergonomic design for comfortable use Smooth and precise tracking on any surface

Smooth and precise tracking on any surface Easy connectivity options with Bluetooth and USB

Easy connectivity options with Bluetooth and USB Long battery life

Long battery life Convenient controls for effortless navigation Cons May take time to adjust to the trackball design

May take time to adjust to the trackball design Scroll wheel and ball may require occasional cleaning

The Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse offers a comfortable and precise user experience, making it a great choice for those in need of an ergonomic solution. With its easy thumb control and adjustable cursor speed, you can navigate with ease on any surface. The trackball design is ideal for tight workspaces, and the mouse can be connected via Bluetooth or the USB receiver. Plus, the long battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about frequent replacements. Overall, the Logitech Ergo M575 combines comfort, functionality, and sustainability, making it a reliable option for Windows, PC, and Mac users.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse offers an adjustable ergonomic design for increased comfort during use. It features a precision scroll wheel with horizontal scrolling and a middle click. The mouse also has advanced precision-mode tracking, allowing for instant switching between accuracy or speed mode. With Logitech FLOW technology, users can effortlessly move their cursor, files, and links across two devices. The mouse is rechargeable via USB-C and has a battery life of up to 4 months on a full charge. It supports dual connectivity, allowing for connection to two Windows or Mac computers via USB receiver or Bluetooth wireless technology. Users can also customize the mouse for their specific tasks using Logi Options+ software. Overall, the Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse offers a comfortable and versatile option for computer users.

Key Features Adjustable ergonomic design for increased comfort

Precision scroll wheel with horizontal scrolling and middle click

Advanced precision-mode tracking for accuracy or speed

Logitech FLOW technology for easy cursor and file movement

Rechargeable via USB-C with up to 4 months of battery life

Dual connectivity for Windows and Mac computers

Customizable buttons with Logi Options+ software Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.92Lx5.21Wx2.02H

Pros Customizable trackball angle for natural hand position

Customizable trackball angle for natural hand position Long battery life with quick charging

Long battery life with quick charging Dual connectivity for versatile usage

Dual connectivity for versatile usage Customizable buttons for increased productivity Cons Precision mode button placement

Precision mode button placement Stiff back/forward buttons

Stiff back/forward buttons Slightly sticky tracking

Slightly sticky tracking Lack of included dongle holder

The Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse offers a comfortable and customizable option for computer users. Its adjustable ergonomic design and precision scrolling make it a pleasure to use for extended periods of time. The ability to switch between accuracy or speed mode tracking is also a valuable feature. The mouse’s dual connectivity and customizable buttons add to its versatility, allowing users to connect to multiple devices and tailor their experience to their specific needs. While some users may find the precision mode button placement and back/forward buttons to be a bit inconvenient, these minor drawbacks are outweighed by the overall quality and functionality of the mouse. With its long battery life and quick charging, the Logitech MX Ergo is a reliable and efficient option for anyone in need of a high-quality trackball mouse.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse is designed for comfort and convenience. With an ergonomic shape and soft rubber grips, it fits naturally in your hand and can be taken anywhere. The micro-precise scroll wheel allows for smooth navigation, and the easy-to-reach Back/Forward buttons make browsing a breeze. The mouse has a long 3-year battery life and a smart sleep mode to conserve power. The USB receiver is stored inside the mouse for added convenience. The Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse is a reliable and user-friendly option for computers and laptops.

Key Features Ergonomic shape for right or left-hand use

Micro-precision scroll wheel

Long 3-year battery life

USB unifying receiver

Convenient Back/Forward buttons Specifications Color: Black/Gray

Dimension: 8.27Lx2.28Wx7.09H

Size: 2.3" x 7.1" x 8.3"

Pros Ergonomic design for comfort

Ergonomic design for comfort Smooth scrolling experience

Smooth scrolling experience Long battery life

Long battery life Easy plug-and-play connection

Easy plug-and-play connection Compact and portable Cons May not be comfortable for people with larger hands

The Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse is a reliable and comfortable option for computer and laptop users. Its ergonomic design and soft rubber grips make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time, while the micro-precision scroll wheel allows for smooth navigation. The long 3-year battery life and smart sleep mode ensure that you won’t have to constantly change batteries. The USB unifying receiver is a convenient feature that allows you to connect multiple Logitech devices without the need for additional receivers. Although people with larger hands may find it less comfortable, overall, the Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse offers great performance and convenience.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse with Scroll Ring is a versatile and ergonomic computer mouse that offers precise cursor movement for enhanced accuracy and efficiency. With its optical tracking technology and unique scroll ring, users can quickly navigate web pages and documents with ease. The mouse also includes a detachable wrist rest for added comfort during extended use. The KensingtonWorks software allows for personalized customization, while ChromeOS users can still enjoy HID functions. Overall, this trackball mouse provides a comfortable and efficient alternative to traditional mice.

Key Features Optical tracking technology for precise cursor movement

Unique scroll ring for easy web page and document navigation

Ambidextrous design suitable for both right-handed and left-handed users

Detachable wrist rest for ergonomic support

Free downloadable Kensington Works software for customization

Chrome OS compatible for HID functions Specifications Color: K72337US

Dimension: 2.00Lx6.00Wx8.00H

Size: 4 1/2X5 1/2X2"

Pros Precise tracking and control

Precise tracking and control Versatile for both right-handed and left-handed users

Versatile for both right-handed and left-handed users Comfortable with detachable wrist rest

Comfortable with detachable wrist rest Customizable with Kensington Works software Cons Layout may not be ideal for some hand sizes

Layout may not be ideal for some hand sizes Limited functionality for Chrome OS users

The Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse with Scroll Ring offers a comfortable and efficient solution for computer users seeking a more ergonomic alternative to traditional mice. Its optical tracking technology and unique scroll ring provide precise cursor movement and easy navigation. The ambidextrous design and detachable wrist rest add to the overall comfort during extended use. The KensingtonWorks software allows for customization, although ChromeOS users may have limited functionality. Despite a few drawbacks, this trackball mouse offers superior accuracy and productivity, making it a reliable choice for computer users.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Wireless Trackball Mouse by Nulea is a rechargeable ergonomic mouse that offers easy thumb control and precise tracking. With 3 device connection options (Bluetooth or USB), it is compatible with various devices including PC, Laptop, iPad, Mac, Windows, and Android. The ergonomic design and smooth thumb control help reduce muscle stress, while the adjustable DPI provides accurate cursor movement. The trackball mouse also features a rechargeable battery for long-lasting use and 6 high-performance buttons for added productivity. Overall, it offers wireless freedom, comfort, and convenience for users seeking a reliable and efficient mouse.

Key Features Ergonomic Design with Smooth Thumb Control

Precise Tracking with Adjustable DPI

True Wireless Freedom with 3 Device Connection

Rechargeable Battery

6 Button High Performance Specifications Color: A-Red

Pros Ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Ergonomic design for all-day comfort Smooth trackball for precise tracking

Smooth trackball for precise tracking Connect up to 3 devices wirelessly

Connect up to 3 devices wirelessly Rechargeable battery for convenience

Rechargeable battery for convenience High-performance buttons for productivity Cons Trackball may stop working after prolonged use

Trackball may stop working after prolonged use Large size may not be comfortable for small hands

Large size may not be comfortable for small hands Lack of user manual limits maximum utilization

Lack of user manual limits maximum utilization May experience slight lag when waking from sleep

The Wireless Trackball Mouse by Nulea is a reliable and efficient mouse that offers comfort and convenience with its ergonomic design, smooth thumb control, and wireless connectivity options. It provides precise tracking and adjustable DPI for exceptional accuracy and control. The rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting use, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. While it may have some drawbacks such as potential trackball issues and a large size for small hands, it remains a great option for those seeking an affordable and functional trackball mouse. Overall, the Wireless Trackball Mouse delivers on its promises and offers a solid performance at an attractive price point.

Overall Score: 8.6/10

The Trackball Mouse Wireless is the ultimate solution for comfortable and efficient computer use. With its unique trackball movement, this mouse allows you to control your cursor with just your thumb, eliminating the need to move your wrist and arms. It offers smooth and precise rollerball tracking, making it easy to navigate even in limited spaces. The mouse comes with a 2.4G USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity, providing versatile connection options. Its ergonomic design ensures a natural grip that reduces strain during long hours of computer work. The mouse features a rechargeable battery and adjustable LED light for added convenience and visual appeal. With its exceptional performance and user-friendly features, the Trackball Mouse Wireless is a game-changer in computer peripherals.

Key Features Thumb control trackball movement for effortless cursor control

Smooth and precise rollerball tracking in limited spaces

2.4G USB dongle and Bluetooth 3-way connection for versatile use

Ergonomic design for comfortable and natural grip

Rechargeable battery with adjustable LED light for added convenience Specifications Color: Black Trackball Mouse

Dimension: 48.82Lx29.92Wx26.38H

Pros Effortless cursor control with thumb manipulation

Effortless cursor control with thumb manipulation Comfortable and ergonomic design

Comfortable and ergonomic design Versatile connection options

Versatile connection options Rechargeable battery for convenience

Rechargeable battery for convenience Adjustable LED light for visual appeal Cons Thumb movement may take time to get used to

Thumb movement may take time to get used to No notification for battery life when using the dongle

The Trackball Mouse Wireless is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking comfort and efficiency in computer navigation. Its unique thumb control trackball movement allows for effortless and precise cursor control, while the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip. The versatile 3-way connection options make it easy to switch between devices, and the rechargeable battery eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries. The adjustable LED light adds a fun touch to the overall design. Although it may take some time to get used to the thumb control, this mouse delivers exceptional performance and convenience. Say goodbye to wrist strain and hello to a more comfortable computing experience with the Trackball Mouse Wireless.

Overall Score: 9/10

Looking for a protective case for your Logitech M570/ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse? The LTGEM Case is designed to give your mouse the ultimate protection while on the go. Made from hard quality EVA material, it is semi-waterproof, shockproof, and durable. Its compact size and lightweight design make it the perfect travel partner, fitting easily in your backpack or luggage. The case features a steady hand strap for portability, an inner design for accessories, and a smooth yet strong 360-degree zipper for easy opening and closing. With its perfect fit and convenient design, this case is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their trackball mouse safe and protected.

Key Features Perfect fit for Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse

Hard quality EVA material for impact and splash protection

Compact and lightweight for easy travel

Steady hand strap and 360-degree zipper for convenience

Includes inner design for accessories Specifications Color: Logitech M570 Case

Dimension: 6.30Lx4.70Wx2.40H

Pros Offers perfect fit and protection for the mouse

Offers perfect fit and protection for the mouse Compact and lightweight for easy travel

Compact and lightweight for easy travel Convenient design with steady hand strap and 360-degree zipper

Convenient design with steady hand strap and 360-degree zipper Includes inner design for accessories

Includes inner design for accessories Durable and shockproof material Cons Doesn't fit the M720 mouse perfectly

Doesn't fit the M720 mouse perfectly May be a bit bulky for a small computer bag

The LTGEM Case is the ideal solution for anyone looking to protect their Logitech M570/ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse. Its hard and durable EVA material ensures that your mouse is safe from impacts and splashes, while the compact and lightweight design makes it easy to travel with. The convenient features like the steady hand strap and 360-degree zipper add to the overall user experience. Although it may not fit the M720 mouse perfectly and could be a bit bulky for a small computer bag, these minor drawbacks are outweighed by the strong and reliable protection it offers. If you want to keep your trackball mouse in pristine condition, the LTGEM Case is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Logitech G502 HERO is a high-performance wired gaming mouse designed to provide gamers with precision and customization. It features Logitech's advanced HERO 25K sensor for accurate tracking and a wide range of sensitivity options. With 11 programmable buttons and on-board memory, users can assign custom commands and save profiles directly to the mouse. The adjustable weight system allows for personalized weight and balance tuning. The mouse also offers customizable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology to match your team's colors or sync with other Logitech G gear. With its mechanical switch button tensioning and 1-year hardware limited warranty, the Logitech G502 HERO is a top choice for gamers seeking a reliable and customizable gaming mouse.

Key Features HERO 25K sensor for precise tracking

11 customizable buttons and on-board memory

Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning

Programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology

Mechanical switch button tensioning

1-year hardware limited warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 1.57Lx2.95Wx5.20H

Size: 1

Pros Accurate tracking with advanced HERO 25K sensor

Accurate tracking with advanced HERO 25K sensor Customizable buttons and on-board memory for personalized settings

Customizable buttons and on-board memory for personalized settings Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning

Adjustable weight system for personalized tuning Customizable RGB lighting adds personalization and style

Customizable RGB lighting adds personalization and style Mechanical switch button tensioning for precise clicks

Mechanical switch button tensioning for precise clicks 1-year hardware limited warranty for peace of mind Cons Some users may find the weight uncomfortable

Some users may find the weight uncomfortable Main button switches wear down faster than other mice

Main button switches wear down faster than other mice Mouse feet may not be as smooth or resistant as other models

Overall, the Logitech G502 HERO is a high-performance gaming mouse that offers precision, customization, and durability. With its advanced sensor and customizable features, it provides gamers with an edge in competitive gameplay. The ergonomic design and adjustable weight system ensure comfort and personalization. The inclusion of programmable RGB lighting adds style to any gaming setup. However, some users may find the weight uncomfortable, and the main button switches may wear down over time. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Logitech G502 HERO is a top choice for gamers looking for a reliable and customizable gaming mouse.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse and K350 Wireless Keyboard provide ergonomic and comfortable solutions for computer use. The MX Ergo mouse features an adjustable hinge that allows for a natural hand position, reducing muscle strain. It also offers cross-computer control and dual connectivity for seamless navigation across multiple devices. The K350 keyboard has a wave design with a constant curve layout, guiding hands into the right position. It features a cushioned palm rest for added comfort and has a longer battery life of up to three years. Both products come highly recommended and are praised for their ergonomics and ease of use.

Key Features Ergonomic sculpted design

Cross-computer control

Dual connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Wave design with Constant Curve layout

Ease and comfort

Longer battery time

Logitech Unifying receiver Specifications

Pros Adjustable trackball angle for natural hand position

Adjustable trackball angle for natural hand position Seamless navigation across multiple devices

Seamless navigation across multiple devices Long battery life

Long battery life Cushioned palm rest for added comfort Cons Occasional connection issues

Occasional connection issues Keyboard may have latency issues

Keyboard may have latency issues Mouse can be erratic at times

The Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse and K350 Wireless Keyboard offer outstanding ergonomics and functionality for computer users. With adjustable angles, seamless navigation, and long battery life, these products provide a comfortable and efficient user experience. While there may be occasional connectivity issues and latencies, overall, they are highly recommended for their comfort and ease of use. Whether for office work or casual computer use, these Logitech products are essential for anyone seeking a more ergonomic and enjoyable computing experience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ProtoArc Wireless Bluetooth Trackball Mouse is an ergonomic thumb mouse that allows you to control the cursor with your thumb, reducing fatigue and strain on your wrist and arm. It has an adjustable angle design for a natural, comfortable hand position. The mouse features 4 RGB lighting modes and adjustable DPI levels. It has triple connection modes and is compatible with various devices. The mouse has a built-in rechargeable battery and can last for 1 month per full recharge. It is easy to use and offers smooth and precise tracking. However, the backward and forward button is not fully compatible with MAC. Overall, the ProtoArc Wireless Bluetooth Trackball Mouse is a great alternative to traditional mice for a more comfortable and ergonomic experience.

Key Features Ergonomic thumb mouse

Adjustable angle design

4 RGB lighting modes

Rechargeable & adjustable DPI

Bluetooth & 2.4G wireless connection Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.59Lx4.09Wx2.87H

Pros Ergonomic design reduces fatigue and strain

Ergonomic design reduces fatigue and strain Customizable trackball angle

Customizable trackball angle Multiple RGB lighting modes

Multiple RGB lighting modes Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Long-lasting rechargeable battery Triple connection modes Cons Backward and forward button not fully compatible with MAC

Backward and forward button not fully compatible with MAC Scroll wheel could be of better quality

The ProtoArc Wireless Bluetooth Trackball Mouse offers a comfortable and ergonomic alternative to traditional mice. With its thumb-controlled cursor movement and adjustable angle design, it reduces fatigue and strain on the wrist and arm. The mouse features customizable RGB lighting modes and adjustable DPI levels for a personalized experience. It has triple connection modes and is compatible with various devices. The built-in rechargeable battery provides long-lasting usage, and the mouse is easy to use. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as the limited compatibility with MAC and the scroll wheel quality, overall, the ProtoArc Wireless Bluetooth Trackball Mouse is a great choice for those seeking a more comfortable and ergonomic mouse.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The SANWA Wired Ergonomic Trackball Mouse is a comfortable and versatile mouse that provides a more natural and ergonomic way to navigate your computer. With a 34mm trackball, you can control the cursor with your thumb without the need to move the mouse around. It is designed to fit your hand perfectly, reducing muscle tension and providing a smoother movement. The mouse features 4 adjustable DPI levels, allowing you to customize the cursor speed to your preference. The silent buttons make it perfect for late-night use or quiet environments. It is compatible with most systems, including Windows and macOS, making it suitable for use with laptops, computers, and other devices. Overall, the SANWA Wired Ergonomic Trackball Mouse offers comfort, functionality, and versatility for a more enjoyable computing experience.

Key Features 34mm trackball for precise cursor control

Ergonomic design for natural hand position

4 adjustable DPI levels for customization

Silent buttons for quiet operation

Wide compatibility with most systems Specifications Color: Wired

Dimension: 4.13Lx5.07Wx1.86H

Size: Wired

Pros Comfortable and ergonomic design

Comfortable and ergonomic design Precise control with the trackball

Precise control with the trackball Customizable cursor speed

Customizable cursor speed Quiet operation for late-night use

Quiet operation for late-night use Compatible with most systems Cons Not fully compatible with Apple products

Not fully compatible with Apple products Some users experienced issues with trackball movement

The SANWA Wired Ergonomic Trackball Mouse is a great choice for those seeking a comfortable and versatile mouse. The 34mm trackball provides precise cursor control, while the ergonomic design reduces muscle tension. The adjustable DPI levels allow for customization, and the silent buttons make it ideal for quiet environments. It is compatible with most systems, making it suitable for various devices. While it may have some compatibility issues with Apple products and a few users experienced issues with the trackball movement, overall it offers a pleasant and efficient computing experience. If you’re looking for a reliable and comfortable mouse, the SANWA Wired Ergonomic Trackball Mouse is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Logitech Ergo M575 New Version Wireless Trackball Mouse offers easy thumb control and precise tracking. Its ergonomic comfort design ensures a relaxed hand and arm position, making it perfect for tight workspaces. With two ways to connect, Bluetooth and USB, and a multi-OS compatibility, you can enjoy a hassle-free and lag-free experience. The trackball doesn't move, providing excellent cursor control on any surface. The mouse features large Back/Forward buttons for easy navigation and a precision scroll wheel. Additionally, the plastic parts of the mouse include post-consumer recycled plastic, and it uses FSC-certified paper for responsible packaging.

Key Features Smooth thumb control, precise tracking

Ergonomic comfort design, relaxed hand and arm

Perfect for tight workspaces

2 ways to connect and multi-OS compatibility

Convenient controls: Back/Forward buttons, precision scroll wheel Specifications Color: Graphite

Pros Smooth and precise tracking

Smooth and precise tracking Comfortable ergonomic design

Comfortable ergonomic design Easy to connect

Easy to connect Convenient controls for navigation Cons Occasional bluetooth connectivity issues

Occasional bluetooth connectivity issues Left button may stick for some users

Left button may stick for some users Inaccurate advertising regarding extra battery bundle

The Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse is a fantastic option for those seeking ergonomic comfort and precise cursor control. Its smooth thumb control and easy navigation buttons make it a joy to use, while the option to connect via Bluetooth or USB ensures a seamless experience. Despite some minor issues like occasional connectivity problems and the left button sticking for some users, the overall performance and design of this mouse are highly commendable. Whether you have a tight workspace or just prefer the convenience of a trackball, the Logitech Ergo M575 is a reliable and comfortable choice.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical mouse is an iconic gaming mouse that has been reinvented with the latest innovations in gaming technology. It features LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response. The mouse also boasts customisable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, allowing you to adapt the lighting effects as you game. With an upgraded LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, this mouse offers a 68% faster response rate and improved reliability. The high-precision HERO 25K gaming sensor ensures accurate and smooth tracking without any smoothing/filtering/acceleration. The G502 X PLUS has a redesigned DPI-shift button and dual-mode scroll wheel for added customization. It is also POWERPLAY compatible, allowing for wireless charging. Overall, this mouse provides an excellent gaming experience with its advanced features and ergonomic design.

Key Features Icon reinvented: From the legacy of Logitech’s most popular G502 design, G502 X PLUS is reimagined and redesigned with the latest innovations in gaming technology; available in black and white

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming

LIGHTSYNC RGB: This RGB gaming mouse features glowing 8-LED lighting that’s customisable and adapts as you game with startup/power-down effects and battery optimisation through active play detection

LIGHTSPEED wireless: This wireless mouse features pro-grade connectivity, with an updated protocol achieving 68 per cent faster response rate than the previous generation and improved reliability

HERO 25K gaming sensor: Incredibly precise down to the sub-micron for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration for high gaming performance every time on the computer

Redesigned DPI-shift button: This cordless optical gaming mouse features a reversible and removable DPI-shift button for precise customisation depending on your grip and preference

Redesigned dual-mode scroll wheel: Switch between hyper-fast free spin and precise ratcheting mode, and tilt left and right for two additional personalisable controls

POWERPLAY compatible: G502 X PLUS wireless PC gaming mouse stays charged, at rest and at play, with our unique wireless charging solution (sold separately) Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.10Lx4.60Wx2.70H

Size: Wireless

Pros LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches for speed and reliability

LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches for speed and reliability Customisable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting

Customisable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting High-precision HERO 25K gaming sensor

High-precision HERO 25K gaming sensor Redesigned customizable buttons and scroll wheel

Redesigned customizable buttons and scroll wheel Compatible with POWERPLAY wireless charging Cons Expensive price tag

Expensive price tag Poor battery life with LED lights on

Poor battery life with LED lights on Heavy weight, may not suit those preferring lightweight mice

The Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical mouse is a top-notch gaming mouse that offers exceptional performance and customization options. Its LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and high-precision HERO 25K gaming sensor take your gaming experience to the next level. While it comes with a higher price tag and can be slightly heavy for some users, its overall performance and features make it a worthy investment for serious gamers. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, the G502 X PLUS delivers on both style and substance. It provides a comfortable grip, precise tracking, and a sleek design that complements any gaming setup. With its wireless functionality and compatibility with POWERPLAY wireless charging, you can say goodbye to tangled cords and enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The SANWA 2.4G Wireless Trackball Mouse is an ergonomic and versatile mouse that offers precise thumb control and a comfortable design. It features a 34mm trackball and 3-dot positioning technology, allowing for accurate cursor movement without the need for frequent wrist movement. The 15° tilt angle helps reduce muscle stress and wrist pain related to prolonged computer use. The mouse has silent buttons and adjustable DPI levels, making it suitable for quiet environments. It also offers programmable buttons and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. The mouse is compatible with various operating systems and is rechargeable for convenience. Overall, the SANWA Wireless Trackball Mouse provides functionality, comfort, and efficiency for computer users.

Key Features Ergonomic trackball design with precise thumb control

Silent buttons and adjustable DPI levels

Programmable buttons for customization

Compatibility with multiple operating systems

Rechargeable for convenience Specifications Color: 2.4GHz Wireless

Dimension: 4.13Lx1.85Wx5.04H

Pros Precise thumb control with 3-dot positioning technology

Precise thumb control with 3-dot positioning technology Reduces muscle stress and wrist pain

Reduces muscle stress and wrist pain Silent buttons for quiet environments

Silent buttons for quiet environments Adjustable DPI levels for accuracy

Adjustable DPI levels for accuracy Programmable buttons for customization

Programmable buttons for customization Connects to two devices simultaneously

Connects to two devices simultaneously Compatible with multiple operating systems

Compatible with multiple operating systems Rechargeable for convenience Cons Software not compatible with Mac OS or Chrome OS

Software not compatible with Mac OS or Chrome OS Occasional issues with ball movement

Occasional issues with ball movement Soft buttons may not always register presses

The SANWA Wireless Trackball Mouse offers an ergonomic and efficient solution for computer users. With its precise thumb control, silent buttons, and adjustable DPI levels, it provides comfort and accuracy for various tasks. The ability to connect to two devices and programmable buttons add versatility to the mouse. However, it is worth noting that the software is not compatible with Mac OS or Chrome OS, and some users have experienced occasional issues with ball movement and soft buttons not registering presses. Overall, the SANWA Wireless Trackball Mouse is a solid option for those seeking a reliable and customizable wireless mouse.

Buyer's Guide: Logitech Rollerball Mouse

Thinking about purchasing a Logitech rollerball mouse? Look no further! We have compiled an expert buyer's guide to help you make an informed decision. From understanding the rollerball technology to considering ergonomic features, we've got you covered. So, let's dive right in and explore everything you need to know before investing in a Logitech rollerball mouse.

Why Choose a Logitech Rollerball Mouse?

Logitech rollerball mice offer precise cursor control, granting you the freedom to navigate effortlessly through your digital world.

Designed to reduce wrist and arm strain, these ergonomic mice provide a more comfortable and relaxed grip, thus enhancing your overall computing experience.

With programmable buttons, Logitech rollerball mice allow you to personalize your workflow and streamline common tasks.

The rollerball technology provides smooth scrolling and can be particularly advantageous for tasks like graphic design, photo editing, and gaming.

Logitech is renowned for its high-quality and durability, ensuring your rollerball mouse will stand the test of time.

Factors to Consider When Purchasing a Logitech Rollerball Mouse

Ergonomics: Consider the design and build of the mouse to ensure it conforms to your hand's shape, promoting a comfortable grip and reducing strain. Look for models with contoured shapes and soft-touch surfaces. Connectivity: Decide whether you prefer a wired or wireless mouse. Wireless mice provide greater flexibility and freedom of movement, while wired versions eliminate the need for batteries or charging. Customization: Determine if you need programmable buttons to simplify your workflow. Some models allow you to assign frequently used functions to specific buttons, increasing productivity. Sensitivity and Precision: Check the mouse's DPI (dots per inch) or CPI (counts per inch) to gauge its sensitivity. Higher DPI ensures greater accuracy, which is especially crucial for tasks that require precision. Compatibility: Ensure the mouse is compatible with your operating system, whether it's Windows, Mac, or even Linux. Most Logitech rollerball mice are compatible with multiple operating systems. Scrolling Function: Consider whether the mouse offers smooth scrolling or additional features like horizontal scrolling, which can be handy when viewing lengthy documents or spreadsheets. Durability: Look for Logitech's reputation for quality and longevity, assuring that your rollerball mouse will withstand the test of time.