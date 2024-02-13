Newsnews
News

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can

Written by: Lilas Brazell | Published: 13 February 2024
us-patent-office-ai-cannot-be-granted-patents-only-humans-can
News

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new guidance specifying that only “natural humans” can be awarded patents, excluding AI systems from being recognized as inventors. This decision has significant implications for the future of AI-assisted inventions and intellectual property rights.

Key Takeaway

The US Patent Office has ruled that only “natural humans” can be awarded patents, excluding AI systems from being recognized as inventors. This decision underscores the need for human involvement and significant contribution in the conception of patentable inventions, raising important legal and ethical considerations in the era of AI-assisted innovation.

Implications of the USPTO Guidance

The guidance document emphasizes that patents are meant to incentivize and reward human ingenuity, and therefore, only individuals who significantly contribute to the conception of an invention can be named as inventors. This raises important questions about the role of AI in the creative process and the extent to which it can be considered a “joint inventor” or “coinventor” in patent applications.

Defining Human Involvement in AI-Assisted Inventions

The USPTO guidance clarifies that while AI-assisted inventions are not “categorically unpatentable,” AI systems themselves are not individuals and, therefore, cannot be recognized as inventors. It highlights the need for a natural person to demonstrate a significant contribution to the invention, beyond merely presenting a problem to an AI system or appreciating its output.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

The document navigates the complexities of defining human involvement in AI-generated inventions, emphasizing that maintaining “intellectual domination” over an AI system does not automatically qualify a person as an inventor. This underscores the legal and ethical considerations surrounding AI’s role in the creation of patentable inventions.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who Is Sophia the Robot: Everything You Need to Know About Her
AI

Who Is Sophia the Robot: Everything You Need to Know About Her

by Pia | 8 July 2020
10 Cyber Security Companies To Keep An Eye On Today
TECHNOLOGY

10 Cyber Security Companies To Keep An Eye On Today

by Kenneth | 16 October 2019
Artificial Intelligence Tutorial: Your Ultimate Guide
AI

Artificial Intelligence Tutorial: Your Ultimate Guide

by Kenneth | 25 October 2019
5 Best AI Trends That Are Shaping Today’s World
AI

5 Best AI Trends That Are Shaping Today’s World

by Rupen David | 6 June 2020
Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 
TECH REVIEWS

Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 

by Natalia Go | 25 January 2021
What Is IP In Business
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IP In Business

by Eden Cureton | 26 August 2023
14 Amazing Wireless Router for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Wireless Router for 2024

by Dix Head | 26 August 2023

Recent Stories

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can
News

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers
News

X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy
News

Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth
News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad
News

NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware
News

Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
How To Emote League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Emote League Of Legends

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024
How To Dance In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Dance In League Of Legends

by Lilas Brazell | 13 February 2024