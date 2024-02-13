x-to-introduce-creator-targeting-for-advertisers

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced a new feature that will allow advertisers to run ads alongside a curated list of content creators. This move comes in response to concerns from advertisers about their ads appearing next to controversial or offensive content on the platform. The new offering, called Creator Targeting, will give advertisers more control over where their ads are placed.

Key Takeaway X, formerly Twitter, is introducing Creator Targeting, allowing advertisers to run ads alongside a curated list of content creators. This move aims to provide advertisers with greater control over where their ads are displayed and address concerns about ads appearing next to controversial content.

Enhanced Control for Advertisers

Starting this month, advertisers on X will have the option to run ads against a curated list of premium content creators using the self-serve X Ads Manager. This means that advertisers can choose to run pre-roll video ads alongside the video content of specific creators, both in the home timeline and on their profiles. This enhanced control aims to provide advertisers with greater assurance that their ads will not be displayed next to undesirable content.

Addressing Past Concerns

The introduction of Creator Targeting follows a series of incidents where brands withdrew their ads from X due to their ads being displayed alongside controversial content. Last year, several brands pulled their ads from the platform after they appeared next to pro-Nazi content, prompting X to take action to address advertisers’ concerns.

Efforts to Regain Advertiser Confidence

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X, the platform has faced challenges in retaining advertiser confidence, particularly as its content moderation policies were relaxed. Musk’s public statements and the platform’s revenue decline have further strained advertiser relations. Today’s announcement is seen as a strategic move to rebuild trust with advertisers and attract them back to the platform.