Newsnews
News

X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers

Written by: Ernaline Heron | Published: 13 February 2024
x-to-introduce-creator-targeting-for-advertisers
News

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced a new feature that will allow advertisers to run ads alongside a curated list of content creators. This move comes in response to concerns from advertisers about their ads appearing next to controversial or offensive content on the platform. The new offering, called Creator Targeting, will give advertisers more control over where their ads are placed.

Key Takeaway

X, formerly Twitter, is introducing Creator Targeting, allowing advertisers to run ads alongside a curated list of content creators. This move aims to provide advertisers with greater control over where their ads are displayed and address concerns about ads appearing next to controversial content.

Enhanced Control for Advertisers

Starting this month, advertisers on X will have the option to run ads against a curated list of premium content creators using the self-serve X Ads Manager. This means that advertisers can choose to run pre-roll video ads alongside the video content of specific creators, both in the home timeline and on their profiles. This enhanced control aims to provide advertisers with greater assurance that their ads will not be displayed next to undesirable content.

Addressing Past Concerns

The introduction of Creator Targeting follows a series of incidents where brands withdrew their ads from X due to their ads being displayed alongside controversial content. Last year, several brands pulled their ads from the platform after they appeared next to pro-Nazi content, prompting X to take action to address advertisers’ concerns.

Efforts to Regain Advertiser Confidence

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X, the platform has faced challenges in retaining advertiser confidence, particularly as its content moderation policies were relaxed. Musk’s public statements and the platform’s revenue decline have further strained advertiser relations. Today’s announcement is seen as a strategic move to rebuild trust with advertisers and attract them back to the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Myrta Hansen | 28 October 2023
How Often Does Spotify Play Ads
TECHNOLOGY

How Often Does Spotify Play Ads

by Daffi Jordon | 19 August 2023
How To Advertise Your Discord Server
TECHNOLOGY

How To Advertise Your Discord Server

by Jillayne Mazza | 13 September 2023
When Does Facebook Pay Ad Breaks 21st
AI

When Does Facebook Pay Ad Breaks 21st

by Dorie Posey | 19 September 2023
How To Stop Ads On Samsung Galaxy S6
TECHNOLOGY

How To Stop Ads On Samsung Galaxy S6

by Laraine Wingo | 18 September 2023
What Crypto Are On Robinhood
AI

What Crypto Are On Robinhood

by Ilka Gainey | 30 October 2023
Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity
News

Reddit Removes Ability To Opt Out Of Ad Personalization Based On Platform Activity

by Dona Olvera | 28 September 2023
How To Advertise In Metaverse
AI

How To Advertise In Metaverse

by Filippa Ringer | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can
News

US Patent Office: AI Cannot Be Granted Patents, Only Humans Can

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers
News

X To Introduce Creator Targeting For Advertisers

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy
News

Spoutible Alleges Smear Campaign Amid Security Breach Controversy

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth
News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge, Bitwise Asset Management Predicts Continued Growth

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad
News

NTSB Orders Dawn Project To Stop Using Its Seal After Anti-Tesla Super Bowl Ad

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware
News

Thousands Of Android Devices Compromised By TheTruthSpy Spyware

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
How To Emote League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Emote League Of Legends

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024
How To Dance In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Dance In League Of Legends

by Ernaline Heron | 13 February 2024