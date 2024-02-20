Tinder To Expand ID Verification To The US, UK, Brazil, And Mexico

Tinder has announced its plans to expand its identity verification program to users in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, and Mexico. This program is designed to provide an additional layer of security for users, allowing them to confirm the authenticity of their profiles on the dating app and receive a blue verified checkmark. The feature is expected to be available in the U.S. and Mexico by summer and in the U.K. and Brazil by spring.

Key Takeaway Tinder is expanding its ID verification program to provide users with a greater sense of security and confidence in their interactions on the platform, particularly in the face of rising concerns related to AI-generated scams and romance scams.

Enhancing Security in the Age of AI

The expansion of the ID verification feature comes at a time when distinguishing between real and fake identities is becoming increasingly challenging due to advancements in artificial intelligence. Additionally, the move aligns with the findings of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which reported that romance scams resulted in a staggering $1.3 billion in losses in 2022, with a median reported loss of $4,400.

Understanding the Verification Process

Users seeking to verify their identity on the app will be required to submit a video selfie along with a valid driver’s license or passport. A third-party vendor will then conduct checks to ensure that the face in the video selfie matches the photo on the provided ID as well as the individual’s profile photos. Furthermore, the verification process will validate the date of birth on the submitted ID.

Distinction from Photo Verification

It’s important to note that the ID Verification tool differs from Tinder’s existing Photo Verification feature, which enables users to demonstrate that they are genuine individuals rather than bots or catfish. While Photo Verification previously involved submitting photos, Tinder has strengthened the process by requiring a video selfie. As a result, users who complete only the Photo Verification will receive a blue camera icon badge, while those who complete only the ID Verification will receive a blue ID icon badge. Users who successfully complete both verifications will be awarded a blue checkmark.

Building Confidence and Trust

By introducing ID verification, Tinder aims to instill greater confidence in its users, assuring them that they are engaging with real individuals rather than potential scammers or catfish. This move underscores the platform’s commitment to enhancing user safety and security.

Tinder’s decision to expand its ID verification program is in line with its 2021 announcement, wherein the company expressed its intention to make voluntary ID Verification available globally. Having initially launched the tool in Japan in 2019, Tinder’s gradual expansion of ID verification to additional countries reflects its proactive approach to addressing the escalating challenges posed by AI-generated scams and romance scams.