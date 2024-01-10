Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

Tesla has introduced the updated version of its Model 3 sedan in the United States, following its initial debut in China and Europe just four months ago.

Key Takeaway Tesla has rolled out the updated Model 3 in the U.S., featuring interior and exterior enhancements, as well as improved range options, following its successful reception in international markets.

Enhanced Features

Small ambient light bar wrapping around the cabin

New touchscreen display and an additional one for rear-seat passengers

Improved sound dampening and upgraded materials

Stalks removed from the steering column, enabling automatic gear selection or touchscreen interaction

New headlights and taillights, and a refined front nose

The updated Model 3 is available in two variants. The rear-wheel drive version starts at $38,990, offering a range of approximately 272 miles. Meanwhile, the Long Range version, starting at $45,990, boasts an extended range of around 341 miles, an increase from the previous Long Range Model 3’s claimed 333-mile range.

Success Overseas

Tesla has witnessed success with the refreshed Model 3 in international markets, particularly in China, contributing to its best quarter to close out 2023. The introduction of the revamped Model 3 in the U.S. marks the completion of the overhaul for three of Tesla’s four core models, following the launch of new versions of its Model S and Model X in 2021.