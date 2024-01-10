Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

Tesla has introduced the updated version of its Model 3 sedan in the United States, following its initial debut in China and Europe just four months ago.
Key Takeaway
Tesla has rolled out the updated Model 3 in the U.S., featuring interior and exterior enhancements, as well as improved range options, following its successful reception in international markets.
Enhanced Features
- Small ambient light bar wrapping around the cabin
- New touchscreen display and an additional one for rear-seat passengers
- Improved sound dampening and upgraded materials
- Stalks removed from the steering column, enabling automatic gear selection or touchscreen interaction
- New headlights and taillights, and a refined front nose
The updated Model 3 is available in two variants. The rear-wheel drive version starts at $38,990, offering a range of approximately 272 miles. Meanwhile, the Long Range version, starting at $45,990, boasts an extended range of around 341 miles, an increase from the previous Long Range Model 3’s claimed 333-mile range.
Success Overseas
Tesla has witnessed success with the refreshed Model 3 in international markets, particularly in China, contributing to its best quarter to close out 2023. The introduction of the revamped Model 3 in the U.S. marks the completion of the overhaul for three of Tesla’s four core models, following the launch of new versions of its Model S and Model X in 2021.