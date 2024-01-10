Newsnews
News

Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

Written by: Joane Watanabe | Published: 11 January 2024
tesla-launches-revamped-model-3-in-the-u-s
News

Tesla has introduced the updated version of its Model 3 sedan in the United States, following its initial debut in China and Europe just four months ago.

Key Takeaway

Tesla has rolled out the updated Model 3 in the U.S., featuring interior and exterior enhancements, as well as improved range options, following its successful reception in international markets.

Enhanced Features

  • Small ambient light bar wrapping around the cabin
  • New touchscreen display and an additional one for rear-seat passengers
  • Improved sound dampening and upgraded materials
  • Stalks removed from the steering column, enabling automatic gear selection or touchscreen interaction
  • New headlights and taillights, and a refined front nose

The updated Model 3 is available in two variants. The rear-wheel drive version starts at $38,990, offering a range of approximately 272 miles. Meanwhile, the Long Range version, starting at $45,990, boasts an extended range of around 341 miles, an increase from the previous Long Range Model 3’s claimed 333-mile range.

Success Overseas

Tesla has witnessed success with the refreshed Model 3 in international markets, particularly in China, contributing to its best quarter to close out 2023. The introduction of the revamped Model 3 in the U.S. marks the completion of the overhaul for three of Tesla’s four core models, following the launch of new versions of its Model S and Model X in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
New Tesla Investigation By Feds Focuses On Vehicle Range And Personal Benefits
News

New Tesla Investigation By Feds Focuses On Vehicle Range And Personal Benefits

by Blithe Staats | 24 October 2023
DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla
News

DOJ Investigates Alleged Perks Provided To Elon Musk At Tesla

by Gerty Chambers | 20 September 2023
10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard
News

Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023
Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers
News

Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers

by Kattie Stickney | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Increase Item Level In Lost Ark

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark
GAMING

How Long Does It Take To Delete A Character In Lost Ark

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform
News

Shimmer Raises $2.2M For Personalized ADHD Coaching Platform

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers
News

X Removes Support For NFT Profile Pictures For Paid Subscribers

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring
News

Humane Announces Layoffs And CTO Transition Amid Company Restructuring

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal
News

Fujitsu Under Fire Over UK Post Office Scandal

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.
News

Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 In The U.S.

by Joane Watanabe | 11 January 2024
How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Stars Breath In Lost Ark

by Joane Watanabe | 10 January 2024