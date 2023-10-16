spotify-launches-personalized-in-app-merch-hub

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has announced the launch of a new feature that will revolutionize the way users purchase artist merchandise. The company is introducing a personalized in-app Merch Hub, which will provide users with tailored merch recommendations based on their listening habits.

Key Takeaway Spotify is launching a personalized in-app Merch Hub that offers tailored merch recommendations based on users’ listening habits. This new feature aims to make it easier for fans to discover and purchase artist merchandise, fulfilling Spotify’s mission to support artists and enable them to make a living from their art. With the launch of the Merch Hub, Spotify consolidates all artist merch in one dedicated place, providing a seamless shopping experience for users.

The new feature aims to make it easier for fans to discover and purchase artist merchandise, all within the Spotify app. Previously, users had to navigate through artist profiles, the Now Playing view, or release pages to find and buy merchandise. Now, all artist merch will be consolidated in one dedicated place.

Once users enter the Merch Hub, they can browse through various merch items and learn more about them by clicking on individual items of interest. When they’re ready to make a purchase, they can do so directly through the artist’s Spotify store, thanks to a partnership with Shopify.

“The new merch hub on Spotify is the first-ever merch shopping experience that is tailored to an individual’s listening habits and fandom,” stated Heather Ellis, Product Marketing Manager of Fan Monetization at Spotify. “Spotify pulls personalized recommendations for you, specifically, into your merch hub experience, so offerings from your favorite artists find you – not the other way around.”

Supporting Artists and Monetization

Spotify’s decision to introduce the Merch Hub aligns with its mission to support artists and provide them with opportunities to monetize their talent. By connecting fans directly with artist merchandise, Spotify aims to enable artists to make a living from their art.

Last year, Spotify witnessed its highest-grossing merch sales week following the release of users’ personalized Spotify Wrapped results. This year’s Spotify Wrapped is expected to launch during the last week of November, offering fans further opportunities to discover and purchase artist merchandise.

To access the new merch hub, users can either search for “Merch” or visit the Merch tile on the Browse page.

Looking Towards the Future

This announcement comes as Spotify has been spotted preparing for the launch of a new subscription tier called “Superpremium.” Priced at $19.99 per month, this tier is expected to offer users lossless audio, AI playlists, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening, and a personalized feature called “Your Sound Capsule.” Users may also have the ability to filter their content library by mood, activity, or genre.

Spotify is set to release its Q3 earnings results on October 24, so all eyes will be on the company to see how these new developments will impact its financial performance.