Newsnews
News

Spotify Launches Personalized In-App Merch Hub

Written by: Quentin Harvey | Published: 17 October 2023
spotify-launches-personalized-in-app-merch-hub
News

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has announced the launch of a new feature that will revolutionize the way users purchase artist merchandise. The company is introducing a personalized in-app Merch Hub, which will provide users with tailored merch recommendations based on their listening habits.

Key Takeaway

Spotify is launching a personalized in-app Merch Hub that offers tailored merch recommendations based on users’ listening habits. This new feature aims to make it easier for fans to discover and purchase artist merchandise, fulfilling Spotify’s mission to support artists and enable them to make a living from their art. With the launch of the Merch Hub, Spotify consolidates all artist merch in one dedicated place, providing a seamless shopping experience for users.

The new feature aims to make it easier for fans to discover and purchase artist merchandise, all within the Spotify app. Previously, users had to navigate through artist profiles, the Now Playing view, or release pages to find and buy merchandise. Now, all artist merch will be consolidated in one dedicated place.

Once users enter the Merch Hub, they can browse through various merch items and learn more about them by clicking on individual items of interest. When they’re ready to make a purchase, they can do so directly through the artist’s Spotify store, thanks to a partnership with Shopify.

“The new merch hub on Spotify is the first-ever merch shopping experience that is tailored to an individual’s listening habits and fandom,” stated Heather Ellis, Product Marketing Manager of Fan Monetization at Spotify. “Spotify pulls personalized recommendations for you, specifically, into your merch hub experience, so offerings from your favorite artists find you – not the other way around.”

Supporting Artists and Monetization

Spotify’s decision to introduce the Merch Hub aligns with its mission to support artists and provide them with opportunities to monetize their talent. By connecting fans directly with artist merchandise, Spotify aims to enable artists to make a living from their art.

Last year, Spotify witnessed its highest-grossing merch sales week following the release of users’ personalized Spotify Wrapped results. This year’s Spotify Wrapped is expected to launch during the last week of November, offering fans further opportunities to discover and purchase artist merchandise.

To access the new merch hub, users can either search for “Merch” or visit the Merch tile on the Browse page.

Looking Towards the Future

This announcement comes as Spotify has been spotted preparing for the launch of a new subscription tier called “Superpremium.” Priced at $19.99 per month, this tier is expected to offer users lossless audio, AI playlists, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening, and a personalized feature called “Your Sound Capsule.” Users may also have the ability to filter their content library by mood, activity, or genre.

Spotify is set to release its Q3 earnings results on October 24, so all eyes will be on the company to see how these new developments will impact its financial performance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Spotify Introduces New Artist Profiles To Enhance Music Experience For Users
News

Spotify Introduces New Artist Profiles To Enhance Music Experience For Users

by Lusa Gonzales | 6 October 2023
Newswire: Amazon Launches E-Commerce Merch Shop On Prime Video
News

Newswire: Amazon Launches E-Commerce Merch Shop On Prime Video

by Evangeline Pendleton | 20 September 2023
How Much Do Artist Make On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Do Artist Make On Spotify

by Letitia Keffer | 18 August 2023
How To See Who Likes Your Spotify Playlist
TECHNOLOGY

How To See Who Likes Your Spotify Playlist

by Mariele Harless | 19 August 2023
How To Chromecast From An Iphone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Chromecast From An Iphone

by Stefania Cartwright | 13 August 2023
How To Change Spotify Profile Picture
TECHNOLOGY

How To Change Spotify Profile Picture

by Rica Peng | 18 August 2023
How To Download A Spotify Song To Files
HOW TO

How To Download A Spotify Song To Files

by Raquela Harding | 30 September 2023
How To Connect Spotify To Tv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Spotify To Tv

by Susannah Peng | 19 August 2023

Recent Stories

Uber Sexual Assault Survivors Secure A Legal Victory In Consolidated Lawsuit
News

Uber Sexual Assault Survivors Secure A Legal Victory In Consolidated Lawsuit

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI
News

Creative Force Raises $8.9M To Enhance E-commerce Workflows With AI

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
TalkShopLive Launches New Studio App For Mobile Broadcasts
News

TalkShopLive Launches New Studio App For Mobile Broadcasts

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Ads For Special Cultural Moments
News

YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Ads For Special Cultural Moments

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
Urban Sky Raises $9.75 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Earth Imaging Operations
News

Urban Sky Raises $9.75 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Earth Imaging Operations

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
Investors Remain Bullish On Web3 Gaming Despite Funding Decline
News

Investors Remain Bullish On Web3 Gaming Despite Funding Decline

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
Spotify Launches Personalized In-App Merch Hub
News

Spotify Launches Personalized In-App Merch Hub

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023
13 Best Digital Photo Viewer For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Digital Photo Viewer For 2023

by Quentin Harvey | 17 October 2023