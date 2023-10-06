Newsnews
Spotify Introduces New Artist Profiles To Enhance Music Experience For Users

Written by: Lusa Gonzales | Published: 6 October 2023
In an effort to strengthen connections between users and artists, Spotify has unveiled its redesigned artist profile pages. This major update aims to provide a more immersive and engaging experience for fans by revamping the content organization into three distinct tabs: Music, Events, and Merch.

Key Takeaway

Spotify’s redesigned artist profile pages enhance the user experience by reorganizing content under the Music, Events, and Merch tabs. The introduction of social features like Clips and fundraising links allows artists to engage with fans on a more personal level, while the dedicated merch tab creates an additional revenue stream. Additionally, the integration of ticket sales through third-party partners and the showcasing of related music further solidifies Spotify’s commitment to connecting users with their favorite artists.

Music Tab

The Music tab now offers more than just an artist’s tracks and albums. Spotify has introduced social features such as Clips, which are short-form videos that allow artists to share their personal stories. Additionally, artists can now include fundraising links, enabling them to crowdfund financial support from various partners. The Music tab also showcases popular releases, featured playlists, and the Artist Pick, which can be anything significant to the artist and expires every six months to encourage the regular updating of profiles with fresh content.

Events Tab

The Events tab allows fans to purchase tickets to shows or indicate interest in receiving updates about upcoming shows in their area. Spotify has partnered with several third-party ticketing platforms to facilitate ticket sales, resulting in a significant boost in concert engagement and ticket sales.

Merch Tab

In collaboration with Shopify, Spotify now offers artists the ability to present up to 12 merchandise items on their profile. By dedicating a separate tab to merch, Spotify has observed a 22% increase in purchases from users who visit an artist’s profile.

Furthermore, artist profiles now feature a bio section of up to 1,500 characters, allowing artists to provide more information about themselves. They can also link to their profiles on other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Wikipedia.

Spotify has also incorporated features like “Fans Also Like” and “Appears On,” which introduce fans to similar music and highlight other albums and compilations the artist has contributed to.

This update comes as part of Spotify’s continued efforts to provide growth and discovery tools for artists and enhance the overall user experience with the platform.

