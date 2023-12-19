Salesforce Acquires Spiff: Revolutionizing Sales Commission Management

Salesforce has revealed its intention to acquire Spiff, an automated commission management platform for sales teams. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but this move is set to significantly impact the sales performance management landscape.

Key Takeaway Salesforce’s acquisition of Spiff marks a strategic move to bolster its Sales Performance Management software, leveraging Spiff’s expertise in automated commission management to enhance the platform’s capabilities.

The Acquisition and Its Implications

Spiff, founded in 2017, offers a low-code interface that simplifies the creation of sales compensation plans. These plans are designed to automatically update based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff is capable of handling intricate commission structures and providing real-time commission updates for sales representatives.

Following the acquisition, Spiff will be integrated into Salesforce’s Sales Performance Management software, enhancing the CRM-connected product that aligns customer and sales team data.

Partnership History

Notably, Spiff has a longstanding connection with Salesforce, having been available on the Salesforce AppExchange for several years. Furthermore, Salesforce Ventures had previously invested in Spiff’s Series B round in 2021 and led its $50 million Series C round earlier in the same year.

Strategic Direction

This acquisition is part of Salesforce’s strategy to bring ecosystem companies in-house, with a focus on “low-code” platforms. It follows the recent acquisition of Airkit, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents. The trend indicates that Salesforce views established ecosystem companies as a secure investment for its M&A initiatives.