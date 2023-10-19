Plume, A Trans Healthcare Startup, Announces Layoffs Amidst Challenging Environment

Plume, a groundbreaking startup that provides essential online healthcare services to transgender individuals in the United States, recently made the difficult decision to lay off over two dozen employees. This news comes at a time when transphobia in the healthcare industry is pervasive, making it increasingly challenging for transgender patients to access necessary care. Furthermore, legal barriers continue to mount, with the introduction of nearly 150 bills this year alone aimed at restricting trans healthcare.

Addressing the Need for Expanded Access

Four years ago, Plume recognized the pressing need to expand access to gender-affirming therapy, especially for trans individuals residing in rural areas. As one of the few startups in the industry prioritizing marginalized communities, it is disheartening to witness the company laying off approximately one sixth of its workforce. This decision comes only a year after Plume successfully raised $24 million in a Series B funding round.

A spokesperson from Plume confirmed the layoffs and disclosed that they were part of a strategic move to accelerate the development of their fee-for-service business. This initiative aims to enhance the accessibility and affordability of gender-affirming care to benefit the majority of the trans community. Plume emphasized that the affected employees received severance packages and comprehensive support services to assist them during this transition.

Commitment to Continued Support

Despite the layoffs, Plume is steadfast in its commitment to serving trans individuals and is not scaling back its offerings. The startup’s website currently promotes a monthly membership option for hormone therapy, as well as a one-time fee for letters of support required by insurers and surgeons. Additionally, Plume plans to expand its range of services in the future, designed to meet the unique needs of trans individuals for a one-time fee.

However, concerns about the company’s work environment have been raised by a former employee, highlighting a toxic atmosphere that impacted trans employees. In response, a spokesperson emphasized Plume’s dedication to fostering a supportive workplace, noting that approximately 70% of the team is trans or gender diverse, reflecting the diverse community it serves.

Over the past year, securing funding has become increasingly challenging for startups, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Late-stage startups, like Plume, have been particularly affected, leading many to implement cost-cutting measures, including layoffs. Nonetheless, Plume remains determined to continue its mission of improving access to gender-affirming care for trans individuals across the United States.

