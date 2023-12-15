Newsnews
The Surge Of New Venture Funds In 2024: What’s Behind The Trend?

Written by: Loella Grover | Published: 15 December 2023
A growing number of venture firms are making headlines as they announce the closure of new funds. Artis Ventures, BoxGroup, Playground Global, and Singular have successfully closed on funds, while Partech is set to launch a €360 million venture fund. This flurry of announcements comes amidst ongoing economic uncertainty and widespread layoffs, making it a surprising turn of events. However, these developments shed light on some key truths about the current market.

Key Takeaway

The surge in new venture funds reflects enduring interest in venture capital as an asset class, driven by rational valuations and the pursuit of promising startups. While fundraising challenges persist, the current environment presents opportunities for fund managers to capitalize on falling valuations and historical trends, with an eye towards long-term industry resilience.

Resilient Interest in Venture Capital

  • Institutional investors continue to view venture capital as an attractive asset class, especially with more rational valuations.
  • 2024 is seen as an opportune time to deploy funds into startups, as evidenced by the recent activities of these investment firms.
  • Investors are keen on maintaining relationships with venture firms that have delivered on their promises, particularly after the respite in 2023.

Challenges in Fundraising

Despite the recent surge in funding news, the fundraising landscape remains challenging. According to Steph Choo, a partner at Portage, there is still a “tough fundraising environment.” The current trend reflects sustained interest in funds with strong track records and distributions to paid-in capital. Karim Gillani, general partner at Luge Capital, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of backing fund managers with a consistent ability to select and secure competitive deals.

Opportunities Amidst Falling Valuations

The decline in valuations has captured the attention of institutional backers, presenting an opportunity to secure better deals on talented teams. Fund managers with available capital are urged to deploy it wisely, especially in light of historical trends that indicate successful vintages in venture following a valuation reset. Forward-thinking limited partners are also considering macroeconomic factors, such as strong public market performance, as potential drivers of renewed interest in the coming year.

