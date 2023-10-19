Made Renovation, The Troubled Remodeling Startup, Announces Closure And Sale Of Assets

After months of customer frustration and financial struggles, Made Renovation, a four-year-old startup specializing in bathroom remodeling, has announced its closure. The company, which positioned itself as a comprehensive service provider, failed to meet its customers’ expectations with broken promises, delays, and cost overruns.

Key Takeaway After facing significant customer complaints and ongoing financial troubles, Made Renovation has decided to close its doors. The closure announcement comes after a tumultuous period marked by broken promises, delays, and cost overruns. The fate of customers’ ongoing projects remains unclear, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

Customer Complaints Highlight Disappointing Experience

Venturing through social media platforms and customer reviews, it becomes evident that Made Renovation tarnished its reputation among its clientele. Customers reported instances of unfinished demolition work, project management team disbandment without prior notice, and the distribution of a self-management construction support guidebook as a means of cost-cutting. Such experiences left customers exasperated, with one reviewer describing their interaction with Made Renovation as “an absolute nightmare.”

Troubled Times and Closure Announcement

Made Renovation had secured over $31 million in funding across two rounds; however, its financial difficulties persisted. Following these pressures, the company made the decision to cease operations and sell certain assets to an undisclosed buyer at the earliest opportunity. The announcement, revealed through a message from Richard Couch, the CEO of turnaround firm Diablo Management Group, indicated that the business would be winding down under his guidance as CEO and sole director. The fate of Made’s customers remains uncertain, as no concrete information regarding their ongoing projects or potential refunds has been provided.