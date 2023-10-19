Newsnews
News

Made Renovation, The Troubled Remodeling Startup, Announces Closure And Sale Of Assets

Written by: Blisse Napoli | Published: 19 October 2023
made-renovation-the-troubled-remodeling-startup-announces-closure-and-sale-of-assets
News

After months of customer frustration and financial struggles, Made Renovation, a four-year-old startup specializing in bathroom remodeling, has announced its closure. The company, which positioned itself as a comprehensive service provider, failed to meet its customers’ expectations with broken promises, delays, and cost overruns.

Key Takeaway

After facing significant customer complaints and ongoing financial troubles, Made Renovation has decided to close its doors. The closure announcement comes after a tumultuous period marked by broken promises, delays, and cost overruns. The fate of customers’ ongoing projects remains unclear, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

Customer Complaints Highlight Disappointing Experience

Venturing through social media platforms and customer reviews, it becomes evident that Made Renovation tarnished its reputation among its clientele. Customers reported instances of unfinished demolition work, project management team disbandment without prior notice, and the distribution of a self-management construction support guidebook as a means of cost-cutting. Such experiences left customers exasperated, with one reviewer describing their interaction with Made Renovation as “an absolute nightmare.”

Troubled Times and Closure Announcement

Made Renovation had secured over $31 million in funding across two rounds; however, its financial difficulties persisted. Following these pressures, the company made the decision to cease operations and sell certain assets to an undisclosed buyer at the earliest opportunity. The announcement, revealed through a message from Richard Couch, the CEO of turnaround firm Diablo Management Group, indicated that the business would be winding down under his guidance as CEO and sole director. The fate of Made’s customers remains uncertain, as no concrete information regarding their ongoing projects or potential refunds has been provided.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff
News

IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff

by Tessie Szabo | 3 October 2023
When Is Crash Bandicoot Coming Out For Playstation 4
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Crash Bandicoot Coming Out For Playstation 4

by Roxanne Pratt | 26 August 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

by Melitta Bevan | 2 September 2023
New Robotics Platform Thread Raises $15M In Series A Funding
News

New Robotics Platform Thread Raises $15M In Series A Funding

by Eunice Mccutchen | 10 October 2023
Snap Closes Down AR Enterprise Division After Less Than A Year
News

Snap Closes Down AR Enterprise Division After Less Than A Year

by Elinor Ingham | 28 September 2023
Virgio, Valued At $161 Million, To Shut Down Operations
News

Virgio, Valued At $161 Million, To Shut Down Operations

by La Verne Magnuson | 9 October 2023
How To Disable Home Security Alarms
TECHNOLOGY

How To Disable Home Security Alarms

by Kacy Bice | 15 October 2023
How To Disable Home Security Cameras
TECHNOLOGY

How To Disable Home Security Cameras

by Maddie Hutcherson | 15 October 2023

Recent Stories

What To Do If Drone Falls In Water
TECHNOLOGY

What To Do If Drone Falls In Water

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
Where Can I Fly A Drone In Colorado
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Fly A Drone In Colorado

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
When Drone Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Drone Invented

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
How To Get A Drone In Vehicle Simulator
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get A Drone In Vehicle Simulator

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
How To Turn Off Holy Stone Drone Remote
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off Holy Stone Drone Remote

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
How Far Can A Holy Stone Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Far Can A Holy Stone Drone Fly

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
How To Connect 4Drc Drone To App
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect 4Drc Drone To App

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023
How To Upload Drone Footage To Instagram
TECHNOLOGY

How To Upload Drone Footage To Instagram

by Blisse Napoli | 19 October 2023